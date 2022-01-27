Marcos Mion responds to Father Júlio Lancellotti after criticism

One of the most famous and well-known priests in the country, Father Júlio Lancellotti used social media to share an article in which he points out that Marcos Mion would have used sneakers valued at R$ 80 thousand in the Caldeirão. “It is sad to see so much inequality”, declared the priest.

Marcos Mion made a point of responding to the publication of the religious and said he was aware of his privileged place. “Dear Father Júlio, I need to make it clear that this news is intended to have exactly that effect: shock. I didn’t and would never pay that amount for a shoe. There is a market of overvaluation of sneakers, like any other product, but I’m not part of it”, began the presenter.

“These sneakers that I have, which reach these values ​​in this parallel market, either I won from the brand or I bought them in the store, at the launch, paying the market value. I am 100% aware of my privileged place and, for that reason, I take it as an obligation to help others, as I have done, for example, by donating and also promoting their causes. I take this opportunity to remind you that I am always available to help you in your great causes and I reiterate my admiration for your blessed work”, declared Marcos Mion.

Father Júlio thanked the Globo contractor for the clarifications and reported the difficulty of many people in the country. “Thankful and touched by the response. United in the fight for the weak and the discarded. The daily coexistence with the poorest hurts us too much. Every day I see the marked feet of so many who even work and can’t even get a slipper. God keep us and Mary too. A hug, Marcos Mion”, he said.