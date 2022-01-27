Marília Mendonça had only part of her career heritage, says lawyer

Robson Cunha, attorney for the family of Marília Mendonça, decided to clarify to the press some things related to the singer’s assets. The process for the inventory of the sertanejo’s patrimony was initiated in the Courts of Goiânia last week, and Robson sent a note to Léo Dias’ column explaining that Marília only had “part” of her own career.

+ BBB22: Barbara fears public opinion and cries: ‘I don’t want to stop being myself’

+ BBB22: Rodrigo and Lucas have a disagreement over Arthur; check out

“Last week, the Court of Goiânia was filed with the Marília Mendonça Inventory process. She left her son, Léo Mendonça Huff, as the only heir, who, due to his minority, will be accompanied and tutored by his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Ruth. Act decided in common agreement with the minor’s father, Murilo Huff and Marília’s family, who have always maintained and will continue to maintain a harmonious and respectful relationship, there is a reciprocal affection and they understand that the main good will always be Léo. For this reason, Murilo Huff even agreed to share the custody of the child with his maternal grandmother, since the grandmother always contributed to this role in Léo’s upbringing”, begins the document.

“Finally, in spite of the fact that the action is being carried out in court secrecy, the information that has been floated in the press about the values ​​of the inventory (R$ 500 million) does not correspond even close to the reality of Marília’s patrimony, and, over the of his life, he prioritized helping his family and close people to build up great assets, even because he only had part of his career”, concludes Robson.

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat