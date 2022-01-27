Marília Mendonça’s ex-boyfriend causes a turnaround in the inheritance process

Murilo Huff, Marília Mendonça’s ex-boyfriend (1995-2021), surprised with a decision made this Wednesday (26) regarding the protection of the singer’s assets. Léo’s father, the artist’s only child, he would be one of those responsible for taking care of the boy’s inheritance, but he gave up the perk. Who will take care of this care will be Ruth Moreira, her mother.

There was a consensus of both parties in the Court of Justice of Goiás (TJ-GO) in an action that was scheduled to take place since last year, but has only taken place now. The information was confirmed by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

It is worth remembering that the singer was not married to the artist. Two-year-old Leo is under the care of him and his maternal grandmother in shared custody.

Marília, one of the most successful names in the sertanejo genre, died on November 5, 2021 in a plane crash at age 26. Before the tragedy, it is estimated that his income was around R$ 10 million per month, with R$ 500 million of all his accumulated fortune.

Even with her death, the singer’s family has not stopped making money from her posthumous works and musical performances on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music. In addition to receiving for authorship. According to Ecad (Central Office of Collection and Distribution), Marília. The interpreter of the song Infiel also left works ready with other artists, such as Naiara Azevedo, which are yet to be released.