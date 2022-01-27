Maxi Renda real estate fund drops 3.9% after CVM decision on dividend distribution; understand the controversy that can affect other FIIs

The largest real estate fund in the country in terms of number of shareholders – 488,000 – Maxi Renda (MXRF11) fell sharply this Wednesday (26), one day after the disclosure of a material fact with the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on the distribution of dividends by the fund.

At the close of the session, Maxi Renda’s shares registered losses of 3.9%. The IFIX – the index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – dropped 0.70%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Based on the fund’s financial statements, the CVM understood that an FII cannot distribute dividends if it presents an accounting loss in the period. The municipality’s analysis of Maxi Renda’s accounts evaluated data from 2020, the year in which the portfolio accumulated losses.

André Masetti, manager of structured funds at XP Asset Management, responsible for the FII, says that the fund followed all the rules defined by the CVM itself for the distribution of dividends in previous years.

Read too:

According to him, the funds were authorized to disregard the mark-to-market (daily variation of the portfolio) in the distribution of dividends to shareholders. In this way, the fund would not need to offset the portfolio’s accounting loss and could continue to pass on the returns to investors.

Regardless of the interpretation, Masetti rules out the decision’s immediate impact on the operation of Maxi Renda, which started the year with a profit and would not have to go months without distributing dividends to compensate for losses.

“We ended 2021 with a marginal but positive profit. In theory, other industry funds should remain undistributed for a period. This is not the case with Maxi Renda”, he guarantees.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the manager, the real estate fund market is uncomfortable with the CVM’s understanding and should come together to try to convince the collegiate to review the decision.

Marcelo Fayh, a specialist in real estate funds, agrees and fears the impact of the decision on other funds, especially “brick” funds, which invest directly in physical properties.

The problem, explains Fayh, happens when the fund’s assets are revalued. “Suppose a fund that receives, for a year, the rent of a building worth R$ 100 million; at the end of the year, the property is revalued to R$ 90 million. Does it make sense to consider a detriment in this case?”

For the specialist, “it makes no sense because the property generated income and the income needs to reach the shareholder”, he says.

In a report published today, Maria Fernada Violatti, real estate fund analyst at XP, and Rodrigo Sgavioli, head of allocation and funds at XP, write that if this understanding of XP is extended to other FIIs in the country, “there will be losses for the market as as a whole, since it alters the dynamics of the income distribution of the class and generates legal uncertainty”.

“In other words, the FIIs would no longer have recurrence in the distribution of their income, losing the essence of the product itself”, they complete.

For Violatti and Sgavioli, the controversy should generate greater volatility in the FIIs market in the coming days. “However, there is no definitive position on the matter.”

In a statement to the market, Maxi Renda stated that it was evaluating the implications of the decision and taking possible measures to ensure the best interest of shareholders. The decision of the CVM may be appealed.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

This Wednesday, extraordinarily, the League of FIIs discusses the position of the CVM and the reflexes of the opinion for the segment of real estate funds.

produced by InfoMoneyThe League of FIIs has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney. You follow the program at 19:00, on the InfoMoney on Youtube.

In a free course, a specialist presents a step-by-step guide to living on income and receiving rent without having to own a property. Register here.

Related