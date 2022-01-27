Maxi Renda real estate fund (MXRF11) deepens in the 2nd trading session after CVM questions dividends; Ifix operates in the red

After a sharp drop this Wednesday (26) – 3.9% –, the real estate fund Maxi Renda (MXRF11) returned to operate in the red in today’s session. At 10:58 am, the fund’s shares were trading at R$9.62, down 2.07%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Yesterday’s result was a reflection of the material fact released by the fund on Tuesday night (25) with the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on the distribution of dividends from Maxi Renda.

Based on the fund’s financial statements, the CVM understood that an FII cannot distribute dividends without presenting an accounting profit for the period. The municipality’s analysis of Maxi Renda’s accounts evaluated data from 2020, the year in which the portfolio accumulated losses.

managers heard by InfoMoney state that, if implemented, the CVM’s interpretation would affect a number of real estate funds.

The IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange –, which dropped 0.70% yesterday, also operates in the negative field today. At 10:58 am, the indicator was down 0.07% to 2,770 points. In the month, the index accumulates losses of 0.16%.

Biggest highs this Thursday (27):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MALL11 Malls Brasil Plural malls 1.38 BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid 1.35 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 1.31 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. Mob. 1.02 LVBI11 VBI Logistics Logistics 1

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Biggest casualties of this Thursday (27):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. Mob. -3.74 MXRF11 FII MAXI REN Hybrid -2.07 ALZR11 Alianza Trust Income Logistics -1.63 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. Mob. -1.62 KNSC11 FII KINEA SC Titles and Val. Mob. -1.56

Source: B3

Kinea Securities will make a new R$400 million offering; GGR Covepi wins in court dispute over rent value

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Kinea Securities (KNSC11) plans to raise up to R$400 million in new offering

The Kinea Securities fund approved, according to a material fact disclosed this Wednesday (26), the fourth issue of quotas in the portfolio and initially intends to raise R$ 400 million.

Without considering the distribution fee, the unit price of the new shares was set at R$89.90, corresponding to the equity value of the shares on January 14, 2022.

At the close of yesterday’s session, the fund’s shares were traded at R$100.35, with a slight drop of 0.07%.

The fund’s current shareholders will have the right of preference in the offering and the proportion factor will be disclosed in the official announcement of the issuance.

According to Kinea Securities, the funds raised in the new issuance will be invested in accordance with the fund’s investment policy, which focuses mainly on Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and shares of other FIIs.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The fund’s fourth offering has not yet been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

In 2021, Kinea Securities was on the list of the most profitable of the year, with an increase of almost 20%.

Justice confirms favorable decision to GGR Covepi (GGRC11) in dispute over full rental value

In a material fact released this Thursday (27), the GGR Covepi Renda fund reported that the Court confirmed a favorable decision to the fund in a process initiated by the lessee Covolan, a textile company.

In August 2021, the fund was informed of a lawsuit brought by the tenant who claimed to pay only 60% of the rent amount.

According to the lawsuit, which was being processed in court, the remaining amount of the lease, 40%, would be suspended until February 2022.

On the occasion, the Court of the 1st Civil Court of the Santa Bárbara D’Oeste (SP) court granted, as a preliminary injunction, a favorable opinion to Covolan.

At the time, the fund calculated that the measure would represent a reduction in the monthly distribution of dividends of approximately R$0.03 per share.

GGR Covepi appealed the decision and, in October of last year, managed to overturn the injunction and was once again entitled to the entire rent of R$537,000. That month and the next, however, the fund would not identify the lease payment.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

This Wednesday (26), according to the portfolio manager, the appeal filed last year was confirmed in favor of GGR Covepi.

The fund is still trying to receive the amounts owed by Covolan, which occupies a 38,000 square meter logistics warehouse in São Paulo and is still in default, according to the latest management report by GGR Covepi

Real estate turnover: cCivil construction confidence drops to lowest level since 2021

The Construction Confidence Index (ICST) dropped 3.9 points in January, to 92.8 points, informed the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) this Wednesday. It is the lowest level of the indicator since the 92.4 points observed in June 2021.

The decline in the ICST in January was driven by the worsening perception of businesspeople about the current situation and expectations for the coming months. The Current Situation Index (ISA-CST) dropped 2.1 points between December and January, to 90.7 points; lowest level since July last year (89.4 points). The Expectations Index (IE-CST) dropped 5.8 points, to 95.0 points; lowest level since May 2021 (89.9 points), returning to below the neutral level.

“Last month, the rise in confidence in construction companies clashed with the more negative perception that prevailed in other sectors. Now in January there was a strong correction, with the indicator revealing a more accentuated pessimism in relation to the expected demand for the coming months”, says the coordinator of Construction Projects at FGV, Ana Maria Castelo, in a note. “Certainly the environment of more uncertainties with the evolution of the pandemic and higher interest rates must have contributed to the reversal of mood.”

The Construction Capacity Utilization Level (Nuci) dropped 1.5 percentage points between December and January, to 74.9%. The contraction was driven by both the Nuci of labor (-1.2 percentage point, to 76.3%) and that of machinery and equipment (-1.1 percentage point, to 68.7%).

In a free course, a specialist presents a step-by-step guide to living on income and receiving rent without having to own a property. Register here.

Related