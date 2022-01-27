McDonald’s offers fame to the first eliminated from the BBB 22 – Meio & Mensagem

Bárbara Sacchitiello

The 2022 edition of Big Brother Brasil already has its first eliminated. Actor and dancer Luciano received 49.31% of the votes and left the house on Tuesday night, the 25th, in a disputed wall with model Natália and singer Naiara Azevedo.

Even before the definition of who would leave the house, users of social networks began to post messages asking McDonald’s, one of the sponsors of Globo’s reality show, to help Brother fulfill his dream. As soon as he entered the BBB, Luciano stated, several times, that he had a dream of becoming famous and that he would like to be so well known that he could not even eat a sandwich at the fast food chain without being approached by fans.

McDonald’s joined in the fun and, even before the first wall of the program was defined, changed the description of its profile on Twitter and Instagram, describing itself as “The best place for Luciano do BBB fans to ask to take a picture with him”. The first version of this text stated that the change in the brand’s profile had happened after Luciano’s departure, but the brand’s bio on social media was changed on Sunday, 23.

On Tuesday, after the participant left the house, Luciano’s official profile also joined in the fun and asked the public to publicize the hashtag #MequiLu, proposing a partnership between him and the fast food chain.

McDonald’s is one of the quotaholders of the Brother category in this year’s edition of the BBB. For this participation, Globo charged the price (in the table) of R$ 11.8 million for each of the brands. This type of participation includes the exhibition of sponsors on open TV, Multishow and digital media, with a reduced number of insertions compared to the Big and Camarote quotas. The fast food chain had already sponsored the program last year.