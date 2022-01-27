McDonald’s predicts 120 new stores in the country by 2024 after gaining market with ‘Méqui’

After a period in which the competition gained ground, the McDonalds underwent a reinvention in Brazil over the last five years: in addition to having restaurantswith the installation of technological totems and the implementation of table service in some stores, the company dared in terms of marketing. By adopting the nickname “Méqui”, a reference to how Brazilians refer to the chain, the company reconnected with the consumer. Result: from 2018 to now, the chain saw its share of the sector go from 36.9% to 41.6%, according to the Crest survey, which analyzes the nine largest restaurant chains in the country.

The president of McDonald’s in Brazil, Paulo Camargo, says that communication made a lot of difference. “If we go back in time, we weren’t doing very well, we were losing market share”, says the executive. “And then we realized that we needed to give a general ‘reset’ to the strategy.” And that meant tinkering, with the support of the matrix, even in the name. “Our brand was dusty. So why not adopt the name people already called us?”, he recalls.

Although “Méqui” features only 17 of a total of 1,052 restaurants across the country, the strategy reverberates far beyond physical outlets, such as the chain’s 1,000th store, located on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. “I would say that the year 2019 was the crowning of this strategy”, says the executive, noting that the turning point was something important in times of a pandemic, which shook the entire economy from March 2020.

looking ahead

After facing two years of a pandemic, Arcos Dorados – the company responsible for McDonald’s in Latin America – announced this Wednesday, 26, a new expansion plan for the country. There will be 120 new stores in the country by the end of 2024, or a growth of more than 10% in relation to the current total. The estimated value for the Brazilian market is R$ 1 billion, about 30% of the separate value for the entire region as a whole (US$ 650 million).

Among the stores planned for Brazil, 90% will have drive-thru, a service format that was already popular, but which gained strength in the pandemic. Even with the relaxation of social distancing in recent times, the consensus of the fast-food market is that delivery and in-store pickup will continue to grow in consumer preference.

“Our performance above the competition in recent times comes down to three “D” letters: delivery, drive-thru and digital”, says Paulo Camargo. “Today, 50% of our sales go through digital channels. And we saw this in research: the customer, when ordering by cell phone, can control how he will order, pay and where he will eat. We finally understand that this decision should be the consumer’s, not McDonald’s.”

fierce competition

According to Sérgio Molinari, founder of the consultancy Food Consulting, specialized in the field, one of McDonald’s “cat jumps” was the toughest delivery structure in relation to the competition. “McDonald’s has the best delivery among the fast-food chains, and the share of delivery has doubled in size within the chain: it represented between 7% and 8% of total sales and today it reaches 15%”, explains the specialist.

Furthermore, according to Molinari, if McDonald’s has gained almost 5 percentage points of share in recent years, there has been a loss of share from rival companies. That’s because the Crest survey only includes the nine largest networks in the segment. In addition, due to the pandemic, the total “cake” of the fast-food sector has not grown – despite the fact that the impact suffered by them was much smaller than the difficulties faced by independent restaurants.

Looking ahead, at a time when the economy is weak – the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is forecast to be close to stability in 2022, according to the average of economists’ estimates –, both McDonald’s and the other chains will face a relevant challenge of price positioning, says the founder of Food Consulting. This is because they dispute the income of classes B and C, responsible for most of the movement in the cafeteria.

The expert, however, warns that this does not mean lowering prices. “Research shows that, at times like the current one, the customer reduces the frequency of consumption, goes where he sees the best cost-benefit. So, he may even become more demanding both in terms of food and the environment, because, since he will go out less often, he will be more attentive to the value proposition.”