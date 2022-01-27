McDonald’s responds to Elon Musk and makes shitcoin rise more than 100,000%

McDonald’s responded to Elon Musk’s request about accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment, but another cryptocurrency shot up.

in your tweet On Tuesday (25), the popular fast food chain joked that it would accept the cryptocurrency meme only when Tesla, Musk’s electric car maker, accepts GrimaceCoin.

When the tweet was published, there was no coin in circulation with that name, as it was all a play on the name “grimace”, in reference to the purple McDonald’s mascot.

Hours later, more than 20 cryptocurrencies of that name were created on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), as a quick lookup on Poocoin explorer shows.

Of this group of shitcoins, some have already had astronomical valuations. GrimaceCoin (GRIMACE), for example, started trading at $0.002 and peaked at $2.07, up 103,400% in about three hours. The token has since retreated to the current $1.23.

Another Grimace Coin, this time created on the Ethereum network with the GRIM ticker, took the joke seriously and even launched an official website with a roadmap to try to give legitimacy to the fraud.

On Twitter, the team behind GRIM celebrated the coin’s 56,000% increase since launch and its market cap of nearly $7 million.

It is worth remembering that most of these cryptocurrencies that have Grimace in their name were created by anonymous people and have a high chance of being some kind of fraud.

Binance Smart Chain, by the way, is full of fraudulent coins that hide in their smart contracts malicious commands capable of creating an artificial appreciation of the tokens in the market.

Scammers ride the hype

With the joke, the McDonald’s team probably didn’t pay attention to the fact that scammers are on the lookout for any relevant name association with the crypto environment.

That’s when Elon Musk announced that he would name his pet dog Floki. Hours later, a shitcoin with the same was created — and valuing.

Another similar coin was launched amidst the hype of the South Korean series Round 6 (known as ‘Squid Game’ in the rest of the world).

While Floki Inu managed to consolidate itself in the market, the Squid Game (SQUID) token was a total failure and left thousands of investors at a loss.

Shitcoin was able to appreciate 46,900% in four days, but its contract had a command that prevented traders from selling it on the market, which explained its appreciation. In less than a week the token died and the developers disappeared from the map with $2 million in their pockets.