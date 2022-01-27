Meet the man who won a trip to space and gave it to a friend | Innovation

Kyle Hippchen, the real winner of an unprecedented lottery, decided to give his spaceflight seat to a college roommate.

Even though he told his secret, Hippchen still digested the fact that he had lost the chance to orbit the Earth because he was over the required weight limit.

He still hasn’t watched the Netflix series about the three-day space flight last September with a tech entrepreneur, who paid for the trip, and three other guests.

“It hurts too much,” he said. “I’m insanely disappointed. But it is what it is.”

Hippchen, 43, is captain of Florida’s regional airline Endeavor Air. He recently shared his story with the Associated Press news agency during his first visit to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center since losing his ride on the rocket.

He opened up about the unexpected opportunity and frustration when he realized he was over SpaceX’s weight restrictions and about giving his seat to the only person he knew would enjoy the flight as much as he did.

Four months after the lost experiment, he estimates that less than 50 people knew he was the real winner of the lottery.

“It was their show, and I didn’t want to distract people from what they were doing,” said Hippchen, who watched the rocket launch from a VIP balcony.

SpaceX crew gets emotional to see Earth from space with ‘2001’ track

His seat went to Chris Sembroski, 42, a data engineer from Everett, Washington. The two were roommates at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the late 1990s.

At the time, they huddled in cars with other space buffs and traveled to the southern US to watch NASA’s space shuttle launches. They also belonged to a space advocacy group and went to Washington to promote commercial space travel.

2 of 6 Kyle Hippchen (right) with Chris Sembroski near Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral on April 21, 2021 — Photo: Kyle Hippchen via AP Kyle Hippchen (right) with Chris Sembroski near Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral on April 21, 2021 — Photo: Kyle Hippchen via AP

Despite living on opposite coasts of the country, Hippchen and Sembroski continued to exchange space news and champion the cause.

Neither of them could resist when Shift4 Payments founder and CEO Jared Isaacman ran a raffle for a seat on the flight he bought from SpaceX – in which all the money raised went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a treatment center. of pediatric cancer in the city of Memphis.

Hippchen bought $600 in the raffle. Sembroski, about to start a new job at Lockheed Martin, shelled out $50.

With 72,000 tickets in the draw that took place in February 2021, none of them thought they would win, and they didn’t even bother to tell each other that they were participating.

In early March, Hippchen started getting vague emails asking for some details about him. That’s when he read the small print of the contest: the winner had to be under 2 meters and under 113 kilograms..

Hippchen was 1.80 meters and weighed 150 kilos.

3 of 6 Kyle Hippchen, a SpaceX sweepstakes winner, poses for a photo at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at Cape Canaveral on January 21, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/John Raoux Kyle Hippchen, the winner of a SpaceX sweepstakes, poses for a photo at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at Cape Canaveral, January 21, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/John Raoux

The first reaction was to tell the organizers that he was withdrawing from the draw, figuring he was just one of several finalists. In the barrage of emails and calls that followed, Hippchen was stunned to learn that he had won the prize.

With the launch scheduled for September, the deadline was tight. SpaceX needed to start measuring its first civilian passengers for custom flight suits and capsule seating.

As an aerospace engineer and pilot, Hippchen knew that the weight limit was a safety issue involving the seats, and there would be no exception.

“I was trying to figure out how I could lose 35 pounds in six months, which, I mean, it’s possible, but it’s not the healthiest thing in the world to do,” he said.

Isaacman, who funded the space flight, allowed Hippchen to choose a replacement.

“Kyle’s willingness to gift Chris his place was an incredible act of generosity,” Isaacman said in an email.

4 of 6 Selfie with Chris Sembroski (right) with Kyle Hippchen on April 21, 2021 — Photo: Chris Sembroski via AP Selfie with Chris Sembroski (right) with Kyle Hippchen on April 21, 2021 — Photo: Chris Sembroski via AP

Isaacman introduced his passengers in late March: a medical assistant at St. Jude Hospital who beat cancer as a child; a university professor who won a Shift4 Payments competition; and Sembroski.

Hippchen joined them in April to watch the launch of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, SpaceX’s last manned flight before its civilian debut.

In gratitude, Sembroski offered to take Hippchen’s personal items into space, which gathered his high school and college rings, his airline captain’s epaulette, a World War I Purple Heart medal from a great-uncle, and trinkets from his high school best friends, admonishing, “don’t ask any details”.

See who the crew were and what was taken on the flight that orbited Earth

5 of 6 SpaceX Inspiration4 crew, in image from days before the launch of the aircraft — Photo: SpaceX SpaceX’s Inspiration4 crew in an image taken days before the launch of the aircraft — Photo: SpaceX

On launch day, September 15, word got around. As friends and family gathered for takeoff, Hippchen said the conversation went like this: “My name is Kyle. Are you Kyle? Yes, I’m that Kyle.”

Before climbing into the SpaceX capsule, Sembroski followed tradition and used the phone atop the launch tower to make his phone call. He called Hippchen and thanked him again.

“I will be forever grateful,” Sembroski said.

6 of 6 Kyle Hippchen poses for a photo at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on January 21, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/John Raoux Kyle Hippchen poses for a photo at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on January 21, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/John Raoux

Although Hippchen was unable to see Earth from space, he did experience the sensation of weightlessness for about 10 minutes. During Sembroski’s flight, he joined friends and family members of the crew on a special zero-gravity plane.