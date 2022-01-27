Mega-Sena 2448 can pay BRL 31 million prize this Thursday

The second draw of the Summer Mega-Week will be held today, Thursday (27), by Caixa from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize of the Mega-Sena contest 2448 is accumulated in R$ 31 million and to win it is necessary to hit the six tens.

How much does the Mega-Sena 2448 premium yield in savings?

The Mega-Sena 2448 prize is BRL 31 million for those who guess the six dozen drawn alone. But the number can increase if the winner decides to invest.

In the first month of application of the Mega-Sena 2448 prize in savings, the money can yield R$ 155 thousand. In one year, this amount can reach R$ 1.9 million if the lucky person does not make any transactions during that time.

According to Rodrigo Beresca, financial solutions analyst at Ativa Investimentos, the income is currently 0.50% per month and 6.17% per year.

There are several types of investments on the market, but those who want one with a conservative profile can apply to the Selic Treasury. The profitability is 0.74% per month and 9.25% per year and, in this case, the return would be, respectively, R$ 229.3 thousand and R$ 2.8 million.

How to bet on Mega-Sena contest 2448?

In lottery, application or website of Loterias Caixa (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), it is possible to register bets at 19:00 and guarantee at least one chance to win the jackpot. Games start at R$4.50 and there is no card limit per player, who can choose between 6 and 15 numbers.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena 2448 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in more than 50 million. But the modality also rewards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154,500 and 2,300.





How does the bubble work?

To have more chances of getting the maximum prize, it is possible to participate in the Mega-Sena pool contest 2448. To compete, the minimum value is R$ 10.00 and each quota cannot cost less than R$ 5.00.

The minimum is two odds and the maximum is 100 – depending on the number of numbers selected on the wheel. The player can select the dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2448 or ask the lottery attendant to choose the system.

6 numbers, minimum is two and maximum is nine shares

7 numbers, minimum of is two and maximum of 63 shares

8 to 15 numbers, minimum is two and maximum is 100 shares

