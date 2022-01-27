Meta’s artificial intelligence supercomputer will be the fastest in the world

Meta announced today that it is creating the AI ​​Research SuperCluster (RSC), an artificial intelligence supercomputer that will be the fastest in the world when it is completed in the middle of this year. He has a single goal, to help develop the company’s future metaverse.

According to the Facebook release, even unfinished the RSC is already one of the fastest artificial intelligence supercomputers in the world, and when it is complete it will be the fastest of them all.

The computer has been under construction for the past 18 months, and it currently has performance equivalent to more than 100,000 typical desktop computers, according to Meta. But, what will so much processing power be used for? The idea is that this computer will be the basis of the new metaverse platform, in which artificial intelligence will be fundamental.

RSC will be the world’s fastest artificial intelligence supercomputer when it’s ready / Disclosure: Facebook

According to the company, creating a new generation of advanced AI will require new computers capable of quintillion operations per second, but they don’t exist yet. On its artificial intelligence blog, Meta goes into more detail about its RSC supercomputer (and what it intends to do with it), but let’s jump ahead a few.

When ready, supercomputer will have 16,000 GPUs

RSC currently has 760 Nvidia DGX A100 systems, with a total of 6080 GPUs, a data transfer speed of 1600 Gb/s and 175 PB (petabytes) of storage, plus 46 petabytes of cache. In addition, throughout this year, it will have 16,000 GPUs, increasing its performance in training artificial intelligence algorithms by 2.5 times.

Meta ensures that its supercomputer is also secure by keeping users’ data encrypted. In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg congratulated the Meta team responsible for building the RSC, and said that the supercomputer will enable new AI models that can learn from trillions of examples, understand hundreds of languages, and more.

Want to know more about Meta’s supercomputer? Click below to watch the AI ​​Research SuperCluster presentation video, or simply RSC.

Who’s looking forward to the metaverse that Meta is named after, and also to see the RSC supercomputer in full swing? It is worth remembering that a prototype of the headset for the brand’s metaverse already exists, Project Cambria.

