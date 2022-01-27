Methuselah: World’s oldest aquarium fish enjoys belly rubs and fresh figs | biodiversity

In biblical writings, Methuselah He became known for being the man who lived the longest, reaching 969 years. At the California Academy of Sciences, lives the “marine” version of the mythical being: a fish that is approaching 90 years of age, a record. Methuselah, as the animal was named, is the oldest aquarium fish in the world.

It is an Australian lungfish that measures 1.2 meters in length and weighs 18 kilograms, taken from Australia to the San Francisco museum in 1938. Lung fish are part of a rare group of primitive marine beings that have the ability to breathe air. The Australian lungfish is believed, for example, to be the evolutionary link between fish and amphibians.

know more

Like all those who have lived a long time, Methuselah has well-defined tastes and habits: he loves having his belly rubbed and, from time to time, he delights in fresh figs. His temperament is considered quiet and gentle.

“I tell my volunteers, pretend she’s an underwater puppy, very soft, gentle, but of course if she gets scared she’ll have sudden bursts of energy. But most of the time, she’s just calm,” Allan Jan, the fish’s keeper, told The Associated Press.

2 of 2 Methuselah, world’s oldest aquarium fish — Photo: Anadolu Agency / GettyImages Methuselah, oldest aquarium fish in the world — Photo: Anadolu Agency / GettyImages

Both the age and sex of the animal — a female — are guesses made by biologists. The Academy of Sciences plans to send a small sample of Methuselah’s fin to researchers in Australia, who will confirm the sex and try to determine its exact age.