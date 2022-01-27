Microsoft reveals free Xbox Live Gold games for February 2022

Microsoft has just revealed the four free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers that will be available during February 2020. As always, the proposals are very diverse and aim to please players with different tastes.

As most often happens, two games are from Xbox One and another two from Xbox 360, they all work on Xbox Series X|S because of backwards compatibility. The Xbox 360 games in question also run on Xbox One because of backwards compatibility.

Below, check out the February 2022 Games With Gold schedule:

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse : Available from February 1st to February 28th.

: Available from February 1st to February 28th. Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield : Available from February 16 to March 15.

: Available from February 16 to March 15. hydrophobia : Available from February 1st to February 15th.

: Available from February 1st to February 15th. band of bugs: Available from the 16th to the 28th of February.

Below, check out the trailer with the games in action:

In addition to Xbox Live Gold members, this offer also works for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate audience. We also remind you that Xbox 360 games, after being redeemed, will be yours forever, while Xbox One games need an active subscription to be used.

always follow the Windows Club because the games for Xbox Game Pass will soon be out and we are already looking forward to finding out what they will be.

