Microsoft will make changes to refunds and automatic renewals on Xbox

Have you ever been caught by auto-renewal subscriptions on Xbox? We know the pain, sometimes things can be a little more complicated to cancel than they should. Well, it looks like the UK Competition and Markets Authority agrees, as it has “identified concerns” related to some Xbox policies.

As a result, the authority has contacted Microsoft and the platform holder is now making changes to the way things work. Many of these changes revolve around the transparency, with Microsoft asking to be more direct with information about automatic renewals, refunds, and more.

Microsoft now “will provide more transparent and upfront information to help customers understand their Xbox subscription”. This information includes details on renewal dates, cost, and even how to request a refund if you accidentally renew a membership.

There’s more here too, and again, it’s all about communication. Microsoft will also contact users on 12 month renewals in advance if they wish to cancel prior to renewal. This also if extends to inactive users, which will be remembered that they are still paying if they are not using certain services.

Finally, Microsoft also communicate price increases in advance, so players have the time to decide whether to cancel or renew a sub.

All of this is helpful and we are always happy to see consumers get more protection when it comes to shopping. Here’s what Michael Grenfell, Executive Director of Execution at CMA, said about it:

“Players need to be provided with clear and timely information to make informed choices when signing up for subscriptions and auto-renewing subscriptions. Therefore, we are pleased that Microsoft has given the CMA these formal commitments to improve the fairness of its practices and protect consumers, and will offer refunds to certain customers.”

As this happened in the UK, we don’t know if these rules will be spread to the whole world, and of course, to Brazil. However, we believe so.

What do you think of the changes introduced by Microsoft?

