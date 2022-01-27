More than 27 million beneficiaries have receivables; Registrato website remains suspended

Access to the Values ​​Receivable System (SRV) was suspended by the Central Bank on Tuesday (25th) and will continue on Wednesday (26th). The creation of the system was announced by the Central Bank (BC) this Monday (25).

This is because since it was announced, there has been a great demand for access. In all, 27.9 million beneficiaries will be able to access the amounts in the first stage of payments.

Of this number, 26 million are CPFs and 1.9 million are CNPJs. The number of individuals corresponds to 93% of the total. According to the Central Bank, R$ 8 billion could be recovered.

Through the system, which does not yet have a return forecast and is located on the Registrar’s website, it is possible for the beneficiary to have access to an extract of information from a person with financial institutions.

Origin of the values ​​of the first step of releases:

Closed checking or savings accounts with available balance

Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a term of commitment signed by the bank with the BC

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions

Unsought appeals relating to terminated consortium groups

How to release

In the first phase of the service, the Registrar must disclose BRL 3.9 billion that can be returned as a result of closed and not withdrawn checking or savings accounts, undue charges for fees or credit obligations with a Term of Commitment signed with the BC, quotas of capital and apportionment of net surplus of members of extinct credit unions and consortium groups.

Throughout the year, the BC intends to expand the consultation for the return of amounts resulting from unduly charged fees or credit obligations not provided for in the Term of Commitment, prepaid and postpaid payment accounts closed and with available balance, accounts closed in brokers and distributors of securities and other situations that result in values ​​to be returned recognized by financial institutions.

According to the BC, the data and values ​​provided in the Registrato are the responsibility of the financial institutions themselves. In some cases, the balances receivable may be of small value, but the agency guides the citizen to withdraw the money that belongs to him in a simple and agile way, through the new service.

Offline system

Through a note released this Tuesday, the Central Bank commented on the Registrato system being offline.

“The launch of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) generated access demand much higher than expected, which caused instability on its page and also on the BC, Registrato and Minha Vida Financeira websites. To stabilize these sites, the BC temporarily suspended access to the SVR,” said a note posted on the municipality’s website.

The Central Bank reported that it is “working so that the functioning of the sites is normalized as soon as possible and also for the return of the SRV.

“We will keep the public informed of these developments and apologize for the inconvenience.”

With information from Folha de S.Paulo