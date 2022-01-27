Moro attacks TCU and says he will disclose earnings at Alvarez & Marsal

posted on 01/27/2022 06:00



(credit: Sergio Dutti/disclosure)

Under pressure, former minister Sergio Moro, a presidential candidate for Podemos, promised to disclose, tomorrow, the gains he made with the provision of services to the Alvarez & Marsal office. He worked in the compliance area of ​​the American consultancy after leaving the Ministry of Justice, in 2020, and remained until October of last year, when he decided to enter the race for the Plateau.

The questioning about his earnings in the consultancy came from the Federal Audit Court (TCU), which assesses whether there was a conflict of interest due to the fact that the firm works with contractors investigated by Operation Lava-Jato, for which he was the judge responsible for the cases ( read Understand the case). The PT even considered gathering signatures to open a parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI), but ended up giving up.

“Despite the stillborn CPI and the illegalities of the TCU process, out of consideration for Brazilians and in the name of the transparency that should guide policy, on Friday (tomorrow), I will disclose my earnings at the company I worked for,” said Moro, in video posted on Twitter. “I’m not giving in to the TCU. The TCU is abusing it, but I want to be transparent with you, with the Brazilian population, as every public person should be.”

According to Moro, if there was an investigation, “nothing wrong” would be found, and critics would “be in awe.” He also said that this process in the Court of Auditors “is an abuse, full of illegalities”. He also highlighted that, in addition to the amounts received, he will publish the Income Tax.

On Monday, Alvarez & Marsal released a note in which it emphasized that Moro did not work with the companies investigated in the task force that are served by the company. They are: Odebrecht, Galvão Engenharia and OAS, responsible for 75% of the consultancy’s revenue. The firm also highlighted that it “provided all the clarifications requested by the TCU in a timely and collaborative manner, and the court’s technical opinion showed that there was no conflict of any kind.”

Also according to the statement, Moro worked in the compliance area and, in the contract, it was expressly written that he was prevented from “acting directly or indirectly in service to customers who had any involvement with Operação Lava-Jato or companies investigated by him throughout his career.” career as a judge or minister, being fully limited to acting within his scope of work in disputes and investigations”.





Conflict of interests

In December last year, Minister Bruno Dantas, from the TCU, ordered the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal to present the documents linked to the departure of former judge Sergio Moro from the company, when he launched himself into politics. Provoked by Deputy Attorney Lucas Furtado, the Court wants to know the terms of the contract and the amounts foreseen at the closing, including the salary that the former Minister of Justice received at the company, since Alvarez & Marsal provides services to companies involved in Lava-Jato .

Last Tuesday, Furtado made official Dantas, asking for the adoption of “measures with the Central Bank and the Council for the Control of Financial Activities (Coaf) to obtain the documents.”