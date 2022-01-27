MP and police from São Paulo and Minas seize 120 expensive watches that may have been stolen | National Journal

Members of the public ministries of São Paulo it’s from Minas Gerais seized this Wednesday (26) dozens of expensive watches. The suspicion is that a store in a mall in São Paulo served as a point of sale for stolen items..

As soon as the mall opened, prosecutors and military police entered to fulfill search and seizure warrants. They went to a store that only sells designer watches.

At the scene, prosecutors seized 81 watches., which can cost more than R$ 120 thousand. Five warrants were also carried out in Minas Gerais and about 40 watches were learned.

The illegal trade in expensive watches is carried out by gangs that have been operating in São Paulo for more than ten years. In 2021, the police arrested four members, accused of robbing passengers who disembarked at state airports and were surrounded on the streets or at the doors of hotels.

In December 2021, a São Paulo prosecutor was one of the victims. Thieves took from him a watch that, according to the prosecutor, cost R$98,000. Some time later, the victim received an advertisement for a store that showed a watch that appeared to be his.

In the third week of January 2022, the prosecutor went to the store, checked the registration number on the back of his watch, and saw that it was his. He called the police and the store owner was arrested in flagrante delicto.

The owner of the Royale Watches store, Gustavo Queiroz Pires, posted bail and was released. He responds to the process in freedom.

The store said it received the watch on consignment to sell and that the documents were turned over to the investigation.

The store also informed that it has been collaborating with the justice system to clarify the case, which, according to the watchmaker, is unprecedented in the history of its activities. The note also says that as soon as the facts were confirmed and the prosecutor’s watch identified, the product was returned to the victim, following the legal procedures, guided by justice.

Royale also says that it adopts a high level of demand and correction, both in terms of documentation and product records.