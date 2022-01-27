Municipalities require parental consent to vaccinate children | National Journal

An initiative by some city halls is surprising Brazilians who took their children to be vaccinated against Covid.

Surprise, indignation and insecurity: barriers that mothers and fathers had to face to vaccinate their children against Covid in Itaguaí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

Sofia has hydrocephalus and all the mother wanted was to feel calm to immunize her daughter.

“I talked to the nurse and said: ‘hey, my daughter has to be immunized against this disease, which is no joke. Do I have to sign it?’. Then she: ‘Yes, right? The vaccine is not mandatory. if you don’t want to’”, says Regina Célia Matos Ferreira.

The document also emphasizes: vaccination is not mandatory. The Itaguaí vaccination coordinator herself published a video explaining that the signature is not the only requirement. “You have to take the consent form. If it was the father who signed it, a copy of the father’s identity, a copy of the child’s identity. If you don’t have the identity, the certificate”, says Núbia Graziella in the images.

One mother, who did not want to be identified, reported that “she was taken to a room with three other parents, where – behind closed doors – the health worker read adverse reactions that could happen and that it was terrorism. A less enlightened person in charge would give up just in time”.

At least four other municipalities in the state have adopted the requirement. In Araruama, the city government says that the document is so that “in the future, the person responsible will not accuse the Health Department of having given the vaccine without authorization”. Only then does it clarify that, if the parents do not want to sign, the child will be vaccinated normally.

The Mato Grosso Municipality Association reported that a city hall in the northern region of the state also requires the term. In Minas Gerais, there are four municipalities.

But the ministry’s note is clear: it cites the consent form only in the absence of parents or guardians, a normal procedure for any vaccine.

The founder of Anvisa and public health doctor Gonzalo Vecina says that the requirement that the parents also sign the document while present is illegal.

“There is no requirement to present these documents. The parents just have to prove that they are the parents of that child, period. And the child must be vaccinated. I think it has to do with this denialism. It’s bad for the health of these children, it’s bad for Brazilian public health,” she says.

The council that represents the municipal health secretariats throughout the country informed that it guides the municipalities to follow the technical note of the Ministry of Health, and that the note leaves no doubt that the consent form can only be required in the absence of the parents or of a legal guardian, as in the case, for example, of vaccination in a school during class time.

Last week, STF Minister Ricardo Lewandowski ordered the Public Ministry in the states and the Federal District to act to ensure the vaccination of children and adolescents.

In Rio, the Public Ministry, the state and federal public defenders’ offices asked city halls for explanations.

“This practice works as a real disincentive to vaccination. It imposes an excessive burden on the parents, the father and the mother who take them, who take the child to be vaccinated”, says Thales Arcoverde Treiger, public defender of the Union.

“It is clear in the ministry’s technical report that there is no need when the parents are present for any authorization. The physical presence of the father or mother at the time of vaccination alone is the authorization”, emphasizes Renato Kfouri, doctor at the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.

“The damage is that we don’t get out of this pandemic. If children are not vaccinated, they will continue to be susceptible and that is where the epidemic is heading today. And the number of children and young people hospitalized without vaccination is also growing, because they are more susceptible to catching the disease. To be able to control this disease now, we have to vaccinate as much of the population as possible”, explains Gonzalo Vecina.