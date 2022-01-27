Murilo Huff denies guardianship and mother will manage inheritance

Singer Murilo Huff gave up the guardianship of his 2-year-old son Léo, who was born during his relationship with Marília Mendonça. The information was confirmed to splash by the singer’s family lawyer, Robson Cunha.

According to the lawyer’s account, the artist would have the right to assume guardianship of his son and manage the heritage left by the country singer, but he agreed to leave Marília’s mother in charge of managing the assets until Léo turns 18.

The only heir has always been Marília’s son, Léo Mendonça Huff. Murilo was never an heir, only as Leo’s father, he would be the natural tutor until Leo came of age. However, as Dona Ruth has always managed Marília’s heritage and helped create Léo, Murilo was not opposed to the question of Dona Ruth keeping the role of tutor.

Robson Cunha, attorney for Marília Mendonça’s family

Robson also explained that the family opened Marília Mendonça’s inventory during the last week in the Goiânia Court. She died in a plane crash during the month of November 2021.

“Murilo Huff and Marília’s family have always maintained and will continue to maintain a harmonious and respectful relationship, there is a reciprocal affection and they understand that the main good will always be Léo”, he highlighted.

Inheritance value

The lawyer reinforced that the action runs in secrecy of Justice and information about Marília Mendonça’s heritage was never disclosed.

“The information about the values ​​- R$ 500 million – does not correspond even closely to the reality of Marília’s heritage, and throughout her life, she prioritized helping family members and close people”, he pointed out.

Robson Cunha highlighted that the singer’s objective was not to constitute a great asset. “Even because she had only a part of her career”, he said when remembering the artist’s partnerships.

Recently, Marília Mendonça’s family authorized the launch of a partnership between the singer and Naiara Azevedo, a participant in “BBB 22”. The decision was announced after controversy surrounding the clip.