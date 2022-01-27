Murilo Huff gives up the guardianship of his son’s assets with Marília Mendonça | Goiás

Singer Murilo Huff gave up the guardianship of his son, Léo Dias, 2 years old, as a result of his relationship with Marília Mendonça. According to the family’s lawyer, Robson Cunha, the countryman would be the natural tutor until his son’s majority. With that, the guardianship will be with the grandmother, Ruth Dias.

“He [Murilo] would be Léo’s natural tutor until he came of age, however, as Ruth always managed Marília’s assets and helped in the creation of Léo, Murilo did not oppose the question of her maintaining the role of tutor”, said the lawyer.

Marília Mendonça died on November 5, 2021, in a plane crash. The lawyer also informed that the decision regarding the guardian was “in agreement with the minor’s father”.

The lawyer also informed that the singer’s inventory process has already been filed in the Goiânia Court and that the only heir she left was her son.

“Murilo Huff and Marília’s family have always maintained and will continue to maintain a harmonious and respectful relationship. There is a reciprocal affection and they understand that the main good will always be Leo. For this reason, Murilo Huff even agreed to share the custody of the child with his maternal grandmother, since the grandmother always contributed to this role in Léo’s upbringing”, explained the lawyer.

Cunha also informed that the action is running under judicial secrecy. He said that the value of the inventory of R$ 500 million, which had been disclosed on the internet, does not correspond to the reality of the patrimony of the queen of suffering.

“Not even close to the reality of Marília’s heritage, and throughout her life she prioritized helping her family and close people to build great assets, even because she only had part of her career”, he said.

Marília Mendonça died on the way to a show, after the plane she was on, in Caratinga (MG). In addition to her, four other people also died – including her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho. The bodies of the family members were veiled at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, in the capital of Goiás.

Marília was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great hits, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De quem é a culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.

