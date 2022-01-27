Music by Gusttavo Lima causes inconvenience to Bahians and encourages a charitable campaign in the south of the state; understand

Gusttavo Lima’s song, titled “Bloqueado”, discloses a phone number that has received mass calls from the singer’s fans.

Published on 01/27/2022, at 06:00h Playback / Instagram Tiago Di Araujo

If you’re one of those who always enjoy the hit songs, you’ve certainly heard the number “99125003” in the middle of a song – a phone that became famous all over Brazil. The numbering is part of the lyrics of the hit “Bloqueado”, composed by Renno Poeta, Rodrigo Reys and Kinho Chefão, and popularized by Gusttavo Lima. The song was recorded by the Ambassador on the Boston DVD, in the United States, and has already surpassed 43 million views.

But with the success, there were also some inconveniences for the singer, who was the subject of a lawsuit in the Justice of São Paulo. A woman called the artist, asking for R$ 105,000 in compensation for being harassed by prank calls, because the number sung was the same as her personal phone.

Amid the success of the song, in Bahia, something similar has happened with people who also have a telephone number, but with the distance codes used in the state. The report of BNews contacted the owners of the telephone lines of DDDs 71, 73, 74, 75 and 77, and also identified that the harassment is also happening in Bahia, which even made it difficult for the report to contact throughout the week.

Without wanting to talk too much about the subject, the resident of the city of Luís Eduardo Magalhães, Helenilson Monteiro, did not hide the revolt. Briefly, he said that he has received many calls. “It’s a little embarrassing, a lot of hazing.” To the BNews, the young man said that in addition to the calls he has received offensive messages. “I receive a message cursing me, calling me Gusttavo Lima’s wife”, he said, saying that he does not rule out the possibility of also going to court. “If I could get a good lawyer.”

The revolt is also the feeling of two other owners of the lines that have the number in Bahia. Wanted by the report, they did not authorize the disclosure of the cities in which they reside and what are the specific codes for their respective phones. On another line, all calls were forwarded to voicemail.

On the other hand, there are those who are enjoying the “fame”. A resident of the city of Ilhéus, Caio Garcia threw the annoyance to the corner and got into the mood, even with the inconvenience generated. In contact with the report, he says that he received 2,000 calls in five days and more than a thousand messages on WhatsApp.

Among the most unusual contacts received are an invitation to betray him and when he was treated as a psychologist, by a boy who called drunk and had no friend to talk to. “This guy who was drinking, I think it was emblematic. I think he was crying for me to have answered”, he says, also remembering the proposals to sell the phone number.

Asked if he thought about the possibility of also taking legal action, Caio totally disregarded the option. “Man, no way. Firstly, because you don’t have a specific area code. Although it generates a nuisance, because there are many calls, and sometimes you are busy with something else and two or three people appear calling. But, it didn’t cross my mind. [entrar com processo], even because I like his songs”.

He also reveals that he got in touch with the song’s composers. “I made contact with the songwriters and the guys even apologized, but I made it clear that I was having fun with the situation. I don’t think there’s any reason to sue, because there’s nothing specific. to sue,” he joked.

Caio is even using the large number of contacts received to promote a campaign to help the institutes in Ilhéus and Itabuna, cities that were greatly affected by the floods in the south of the state. “Some institutions were left without the support they were used to receiving. The proposal is to recover these institutions because they cannot survive without the support of the people who normally contribute, but due to the floods they are unable to continue this support”.

He explains that the campaign is being led by Instituto Baia do Pontal (IBPI), which already carries out this type of actions and will direct the funds raised to needy institutions, and that the action is being publicized to everyone who comes in contact. “I’m passing on to the institute the pix values ​​that people donate, which can be any amount, and making the account via Instagram. Whoever sends a message, I send the ready message, disclosing. For the people who call, I answer, I do a review and let me know that I’m going to send an sms, and I’ll send the same message to publicize the campaign”.

See the message below:

Good morning darling!!

Trying to answer everyone, but it’s still difficult lol, I took the liberty of putting your number in a crowd that I’m trying to mobilize.

As I said, it’s no use having the luck of the saudade number if it didn’t do something good for other people.

With the rains here in the south of Bahia, some institutions were deprived of normal assistance.

We are going to do a campaign together with the IBPI (Baia do Pontal Institute), via PIX, of any value type. The proposal is to collect until 02/02 and in possession of the amount, the institute will purchase materials that are missing in two institutions here in Ilhéus and in Itabuna, soon after it will make the accountability.

If anyone can help, here are the details:

PIX KEY CNPJ: 44.030.966/0001-47

The institute’s Insta is @baiadopontal

Mine is @ocaioficial

Thanks for helping BB

Hug