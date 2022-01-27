Naiara and Linn have a disagreement over Natalia

After Natália tried to give up on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Naiara and Lina joined Jessi and Maria to try to calm their sister. While everyone tried to advise Natália not to abandon the game, Naiara said that sister ‘shouldn’t cry for a male’.

The comment displeased Linn da Quebrada, who said that this is not the time to judge or put more pressure on her sister’s head. Naiara tried to defend herself by saying that she said that to convince Natália not to press “the bost * of the button.

“You also wanted to push the button and what did we say to you? To go to sleep! We didn’t stuff your head. You’re pressing her head.” snapped Linn.

The discussion was interrupted by Jessi, who asked the sisters for help to get Natália out of the bathroom, who was feeling sick.

A short time later, with Natália lying down, Naiara tried to say that her sister was making her feel like a “clown in front of all of Brazil”. Linn immediately interrupted her saying “it’s not about you, it’s about her.