Naiara and Linn have a disagreement over Natalia

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Naiara and Linn have a disagreement over Natalia 6 Views

After Natália tried to give up on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Naiara and Lina joined Jessi and Maria to try to calm their sister. While everyone tried to advise Natália not to abandon the game, Naiara said that sister ‘shouldn’t cry for a male’.

The comment displeased Linn da Quebrada, who said that this is not the time to judge or put more pressure on her sister’s head. Naiara tried to defend herself by saying that she said that to convince Natália not to press “the bost * of the button.

“You also wanted to push the button and what did we say to you? To go to sleep! We didn’t stuff your head. You’re pressing her head.”snapped Linn.

The discussion was interrupted by Jessi, who asked the sisters for help to get Natália out of the bathroom, who was feeling sick.

A short time later, with Natália lying down, Naiara tried to say that her sister was making her feel like a “clown in front of all of Brazil”. Linn immediately interrupted her saying “it’s not about you, it’s about her.

After Luciano’s elimination, who is the favorite participant of the ‘BBB 22’?

3.00%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

5.79%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.02%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

12.79%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.54%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.92%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

7.78%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.72%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.44%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

9.12%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.91%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.51%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

6.81%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.82%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.58%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

8.32%

Playback / Playplus

8.08%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

6.21%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

17.63%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 6943 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Celebrity dies at 65 and family confirms devastating news: “Suicide”

The day dawned gray and lifeless for drawing lovers this Wednesday (26). That’s because, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved