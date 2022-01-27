Naiara Azevedo and Linn argue badly at BBB22: “It’s not about you”

Naiara Azevedo and Linn da Quebrada ended up arguing in the early hours of this Thursday (27/1) at BBB22. The two tried to console Natália Deodato, who had a crying fit and even threatened to give up the program after seeing Lucas and Eslovênia kiss at the Líder party.

Linn tried to support her sister, while Naiara compared when she wanted to give up the program, right after the formation of the first Paredão.

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-naiara Naiara de Fátima Azevedo, 32, is a Brazilian composer, instrumentalist and singer. Born in Paraná, she became known after the release of the song 50 ReaisPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-1 From a humble family and full of musicians, Naiara started singing in the church choir she attended when she was still a child.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-9 At the age of 22, he saw opportunities arise when he decided to compose a response to the song Sou Foda, by the duo Carlos & Jader. According to Naiara, her career started after the jokePlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-7 Graduated in aesthetics and cosmetology, Naiara recorded her first DVD in 2013. However, it was in 2016, with the song 50 Reais, that she gained national recognition.Rafael Manson/Disclosure Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-10 In 2016, she married businessman Rafael Cabral, with whom she had been together for some time. However, in 2021, their relationship came to an end.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e During her career, Naiara made partnerships with great names in Brazilian music. Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima, Maiara and Maraisa and Wesley Safadão are some of themPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-8 In 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarizing a song by the band Di Propósito. In defense, Naiara informed that “she did not steal anyone’s music”, as she paid for the lyricsPlayback / Instagram ***naiara azevedo meets with Jair Bolsonaro At the beginning of 2021, Naiara displeased part of the fans when he met with President Jair Bolsonaro at a steakhouse in Brasília. Reproduction / Social Networks ***Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-2 The singer also became the subject of social media after the death of Marília Mendonça. Invited to participate in Domingão the day after the wake, netizens accused the countrywoman of being “very happy”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-3 Due to the attacks, Naiara made a post on social networks justifying herself. “When I took the mic to sing, I said, ‘I’m not going to cry, because I’m going to connect my energy with hers,” he wrote. The singer also apologized to those who “felt offended”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-5 Currently, and with more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone, Naiara is one of the stars of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, a reality show on TV Globo.Playback / Instagram 0

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Lina Pereira dos Santos, better known as Linn da Quebrada, is a singer, songwriter, actress and presenter. Born in São Paulo, she is 31 years old and is a transvestite.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (5) Linn was raised by her aunt until she was 12 years old and grew up within the Jehovah’s Witness religion. When she began to understand more about her sexuality, however, she was kicked out of the congregation.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (6) After all the prejudice and difficulties he faced when he identified as a transvestite, he discovered in music and in acting the way to express himselfPlayback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (1) In 2014, at age 23, she was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He needed chemotherapy for several years, lost his hair and changed the way he thought about the world Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (8) In just 5 days, Linn was already a victim of prejudiced comments and transphobia inside the house. Playback / Instagram Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (10) Even while fighting the disease, Linn released his first songs of his own. It was cheered by the public and embarked on a national tourPlayback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (4) Shortly before winning the fight against cancer, the documentary film Meu Corpo é Político premiered in theaters. Some time later, already cured of cancer, she starred in the feature Bixa Travesty. Since then, Linn’s career has continued to rise. Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (9) The actress acted in a series on TV Globo, received awards and is the presenter of the program TransMissão, which discusses issues of gender, race and sex.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (2) Recently, the singer shared another achievement on social media: the inclusion of the name Lina Pereira dos Santos in her documentation. Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (7) With almost 1 million followers on social networks, Linn is one of the invited participants of the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (3) In an interview with Gshow, the singer says she is a fan of the program and guarantees that she will be a millionaire. “I’m going to win, I feel like it’s possible. I hear Tadeu speaking his final speech. But even winning has a trajectory. It will be the most iconic experience of my life. I will do very well on tests. I like to compete,” he said.Playback / Instagram 0

“Let her feel. Let’s hear her. Did you hear what she’s feeling?” Linn said. “Let me talk to her. Natália, you are making me feel like a clown, a fool, because I, in front of the whole of Brazil…”, said Naiara. “It’s not about you, Naiara. This is about what she’s feeling,” interrupted Linn.

Naiara still criticized Natalia for suffering for Lucas. “Going mad about a male? For the love of God”, declared the sertaneja. “Can I say something to you? Let her feel it and then we’ll talk,” Linn asked.

“I know. I was trying to help and she doesn’t want help. I won’t let her press the button because of a male”, continued Naiara. “It’s going to put pressure on her head,” Linn opined.

