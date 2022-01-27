Natalia tries to give up the program and Maria avoids

Tempers are running high on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Natalia didn’t like to see Lucas and Eslô kissing and had a crisis. The sister tried to press the quit button and was held by Maria.

In tears, Natalia said she couldn’t take the pressure of the game any longer and wanted to go to her house. Maria, was categorical and asked the sister to calm down. “Tomorrow you think about it, don’t make any decisions with alcohol in your head”, advised the actress.

Eliezer, Douglas and Vini came to help Maria control Natalia. The sister was visibly drunk and threw some objects in the kitchen of the house.

Eli advised Natalia not to repeat that she wants to leave. “Don’t ever repeat that again. Brazil is watching and the word has power. You are a strong woman and tomorrow you will be fine”.

Natalia let the kitchen go and went to the bathroom because she was feeling sick. Natalia even lost some stakes during the episode.

