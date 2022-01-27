NATO and US make final adjustments in response to Russian demands

The written response of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the United States to the security demands presented by Russia will be sent by the end of this week, informed different diplomatic sources of the Atlantic Alliance today.

This response is being “finalized”, said the sources consulted by AFP.

“Many of the Russian demands are unacceptable or unrealistic, but the response identifies a number of areas in which it is possible to work on their concerns,” said a European official.

“The question now is: is this what the Russians are waiting for?” he added.

Last mid-December, Russia presented two proposed treaties to drastically limit American and NATO influence near its borders.

The United States replied that it was ready to discuss the issue, in consultation with the Europeans.

Russia demands a written commitment not to expand NATO to Ukraine and Georgia, in addition to withdrawing forces and weapons from the military alliance of Eastern European countries that joined NATO after 1997.

Western countries find this set of demands unacceptable, but in practice they have frozen the accession process for Ukraine and Georgia. This inclusion requires the unanimity of the 30 members of the military alliance.

“It is essential that the security guarantees for Russia are put in writing and have the force of law”, stressed Russian Vice Chancellor Sergey Riabkov, during the presentation of the two texts to the press.

The treaty proposals would prohibit the United States from establishing military bases in any country of the former Soviet Union that is not a member of NATO.

Nor could the infrastructure of these countries be used “for any military activity” or even “develop bilateral military cooperation.”

Likewise, NATO members would commit not to expand the alliance, nor carry out any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Western countries demand that Russia withdraw Russian units stationed on its own territory along the border with Ukraine and that it “de-escalate” tensions with the Ukrainian government.