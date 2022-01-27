Neil Young takes songs off Spotify after fake news controversy

Neil Young managed to get Spotify to take down his music after the ultimatum he released for the platform to choose between him or Joe Rogan, the controversial podcaster accused of spreading misinformation about covid-19.

The legendary artist behind hits like “Heart of Gold” and “Harvest Moon” published an open letter this week accusing the streaming platform of “spreading false information about vaccines, potentially causing the death of those who believe” by making the podcasts available. of Rogan to millions of listeners.

On Wednesday, he posted a second message on his website, thanking Warner’s Reprise Records label for their support “in the name of truth.” In the text, it states that Spotify generates 60% of its music income.

Still, he thinks the boycott is worth it. “Lies are sold for money,” he wrote. “I realized I couldn’t continue to support Spotify’s misinformation, which poses a health risk among music lovers.”

The removal of Young’s discography is expected to take place Wednesday night, according to The Wall Street Journal. He had 2.4 million followers on the platform and over 6 million monthly listeners.

Rogan has an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify, reportedly worth $100 million, as well as a massive following.

Critics say his podcast is a hotbed of conspiracy theories and misinformation, particularly about the pandemic. The presenter discourages young people from getting vaccinated and advocates the use of Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, to treat the virus.

In a statement, the company said Wednesday that “we all want all of the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes the great responsibility of balancing safety for listeners and freedom.” for the creators”.

The streaming also pointed out that it has “detailed content policies” and has already removed “more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to covid since the beginning of the pandemic”. Finally, he regretted Young’s decision and said he “hopes to have him back soon.”

In December, an open letter from 270 doctors and teachers to Spotify asked the company to “moderate misinformation on its platform”.