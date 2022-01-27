Neil Young threatens to leave Spotify if platform doesn’t ban anti-vaccination podcast

Neil Young threatened to pull his music from the Spotify streaming service in protest of the platform’s relationship with podcaster Joe Rogan, who the singer-songwriter accuses of spreading misinformation about the company. Covid-19, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Young, who survived polio as a child, briefly posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his songs. The letter was later deleted.

“I want you to let Spotify know right away TODAY that I want all my music off their platform… They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in the letter, according to the source. Wall Street Journal.

“I’m doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines – potentially causing the deaths of those who believe the misinformation they spread,” Young, 76, said, according to the paper.

Rogan, 54, is the host of the The Joe Rogan Experience, Spotify’s top-rated podcast, which has exclusive rights to the show.

Spotify, Warner Music Group and The Joe Rogan Experience did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Young could not be found.