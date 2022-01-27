Neto detonates Sylvinho and says that coach has ‘days numbered at Corinthians’

The performance of Corinthians in the draw against Ferroviária, this Tuesday, did not please the presenter Neto. during the program Ball Owners, this Wednesday, the idol of Timão contested the decisions of the coach Sylvinho, and claimed that certain measures of the coach coach limit some of the players of the alvinegro cast,

“Corinthians did not play anything. How do you put Willian in a small role in the field? How do you make William score? He has to float, just like Dudu in Palmeiras! Then he puts Renato Augusto in the midfield and Paulinho in the second, but Paulinho is smart, he realized he needed to score the goal and went to play as a centre-forward, which cannot always happen”, declared Neto, in the interview. Bandeirantes TV.

Another decision by Sylvinho that served as a target for the presenter’s criticism was the substitutions made during the game. According to Neto, the option for Gabriel Pereira in place of Willian was a misguided measure by the coach.

“Then he takes Willian away from me and puts Gabriel Pereira on. The Mosquito was supposed to enter before! You needed speed and coping, you big-eared backstreet zealot! Then the goal almost came in the 48th minute of the second half, just like last year, but only at the base of the crowd”, said Neto.

“And he always substitutes in the 16th minute of the second half. Why always at 16? Why don’t you put Paulinho at halftime? What difference does it make for a player who is physically a monster? he is slutty”, he added.

Neto also directed his criticisms of Corinthians’ rehearsed plays in set pieces. In addition, the former midfielder concluded by saying that, if the behavior of coach Sylvinho is maintained, the tendency is that he will leave Corinthians in the near future.

“Why do you always have to throw the ball to São Pedro calling for the rain? Use Gil on the first stick too! If it continues like this, Sylvinho’s days are numbered at Corinthians”, he concluded.

