New 2022 Harley motorcycles: Low Rider S 117 and Road Glide CVO come to Brazil – 01/26/2022

Harley-Davidson today presented the world news of the 2022 line. Among the launches are the Low Rider S with a larger engine, a CVO version of the Road Glide Limited, in addition to other touring models with a more sporty footprint, baptized with the acronym ST.

However, the Brazilian subsidiary of Harley-Davidson said that only the new Low Rider S 117 and CVO Road Glide Limited will come to the country in the first quarter of this year. The brand also confirmed the arrival of the adventurous Pan America 1250 Special to the Brazilian market in the second half of this year. The new Low Rider ST, Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST, therefore, will not be sold in Brazil.

The big news in the unpublished models is the 117-cubic-inch engine, the largest V2 currently produced by Harley and which was previously restricted to CVO motorcycles, the brand’s own factory customization division. With a capacity of 1,923 cm³, the 117 engine produces 105 hp of maximum power at 5,020 rpm, in addition to a brutal torque of 17.1 kgf.m at 3,500 rpm.

Low Rider S 2022 got a new engine, bigger and more powerful: 105 hp at 5,020 rpm Image: Disclosure

The V2 will equip both the new Low Rider S and the CVO Road Glide Limited. The difference is that the CVO model uses the Twin-Cooled version, with liquid cooling ducts in the head.

Low Rider S gets more powerful

Built on the Softail chassis, the Low Rider S 117 has 5% more torque than the previous version, which used the 114-inch engine. The model also received visual changes, but kept the younger look, with fairing over the headlight, in the style of the “Sounds of Anarchy” series motorcycles.

Low Rider S, with a 117-cubic-inch (1,923 cm³) engine, will start at R$104,100 Image: Disclosure

The new Low Rider S 117 now features the instrument panel mounted on the handlebars instead of being positioned on the fuel tank console, as in previous models. The lighting system is on account of an exclusive LED headlight and also the taillight and LED brake light.

The model also received a higher rear monoshock, to ensure greater comfort and increase the lean angle when cornering. The rear suspension features hydraulic spring preload adjustment under the seat.

Panel of the Low Rider S 2022 is mounted on the handlebars and no longer on the tank Image: Disclosure

At the front, a 43 mm inverted fork offers more rigidity and better performance on winding roads, guarantees the brand. It should also improve braking and handling. The dual front brakes, with 300 mm discs, have an ABS system as standard.

The Low Rider S uses 19″ front wheels and 16″ rear wheels with Michelin Scorcher tires. The model will be available in the colors Vivid Black (metallic black) and Gunship Gray (a kind of concrete gray), with prices starting at R$ 104,100 – high value, but which makes the Low Rider S the cheapest model sold by Harley in the market. Brazil.

Road Glide Limited is new to the CVO line

Exclusive components and attention to detail characterize Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) motorcycles. For 2022, the novelty is the return of Road Glide Limited to the CVO line.

HD Road Glide CVO will be sold in red with flame details for R$ 246,700 Image: Disclosure

The new CVO Road Glide Limited, the only CVO model that appears in the brand’s line-up in Brazil in 2022, has a fixed fairing and the 117 Twin-Cooled engine, also 105 hp, but at 5,450 rpm. Driver assistance systems such as improved ABS for cornering, traction and skid control, as well as hill climb assistance and a tire pressure monitoring system.

In addition to the exclusive accessories and on-board technology, it is worth mentioning the Boom Box GTS infotainment system, which has speakers developed in partnership with Rockford Fosgate, to improve the motorcyclist’s experience. Equipped with a topcase and rigid side cases, the CVO Road Glide Limited has heated seats and grips, and dual LED headlights.

Road Glide CVO 2022 engine is 117 inches, but has liquid cooling Image: Disclosure

The CVO Road Glide should arrive in Brazil in the first quarter of this year, only in Dante’s Red, a red with flame details. The price is also exclusive: R$ 246,700.