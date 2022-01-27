New Intel Core i5 and i7 outperform 11th-gen i9 in tests | plates

The new Core i7-12700H and Core i5-12500H, which belong to the 12th generation (Alder Lake) of Intel processors, managed to surpass the 11th Core i9 in recent benchmarks that were leaked on Weibo, a Chinese social network, in tests with single- core. The data brought by the website WccfTech, last Monday (24), indicate that the new chips achieved higher rates even than AMD’s Zen 3 generation.
It is important to mention that the new Alder Lake processors have not yet been released to the public by Intel, and should arrive in stores shipped in notebooks configured for the gaming public and also for common use. According to the website, Intel has not yet released any official information about these tests, and all data presented should be regarded as rumors.
Leaked benchmark indicates that 12th generation Core i7 and i5 can surpass 11th generation Core i9 – Photo: Reproduction / Weibo
The leaked images show that the tests were carried out on the Cinebench Release 20 and 23 apps, in addition to CPU-Z, using a PC with Windows 10 installed. The Intel Core i7-12700H, without overclocking, was ahead of the Core i9-11980H and the also recent Ryzen 7 5800H — in this second case, by a 35% higher margin.
If the data is correct, the Intel Core i7-12700H tends to be 24.78% more efficient in single-thread processing analyzes compared to AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H, and up to 34.62% in multi-threaded. On the other hand, it is worth saying that the AMD CPU has eight cores and 16 threads and the new 12th generation Core i7 will be released with 14 cores and 20 threads.
Tests were made on Cinebench version 20 and 23, in addition to CPU-Z — Photo: Reproduction/Weibo
The Core i5-12500H processor also outperformed the Core i9-11980H in the same tests, without overclocking, by a minimal difference. Notice in the graph above that both the Core i7 (dark blue color) and the Core i5 (light blue) surpass the Core i9 in the benchmark of all the software mentioned above.
with information from WccfTech