New measures to combat the pandemic are announced by the municipal management

Faced with the growing increase in cases of Covid and flu syndromes in Lucas do Rio Verde – a scenario also in the rest of the country, the City Hall, through the Municipal Health Department, decided to adopt, as an emergency, new measures in relation to the services offered to the city. population. Due to the high in these cases, the staff of public health workers was also affected and the services needed to be changed.

The changes were announced at a press conference, at the office, on the morning of this Wednesday (26), with the presence of Mayor Miguel Vaz, Deputy Mayor Marcio Pandolfi and Secretary of Health, Dr. Fernanda Heldt Ventura.

“We do not want to apply any restrictive measures at this time, because the current state decree only maintains the use of mask and alcohol. We count on society’s collaboration so that people take responsibility for taking the minimum protection care “, pointed out Mayor Miguel Vaz.

Currently, about 40 health professionals, from the PSFs and PAM, are away with Covid. With the removal of these professionals, who need to meet the isolation period, in some units the service may end up being slower. For this reason, the following measures were adopted:

Service at PSFs

From this Wednesday (26), care in basic health units (PSFs) will be carried out differently, which will serve specific cases in each period to optimize and streamline processes.

Morning – 7am to 11am:

– Attendance of general demands – not related to Covid-19 and/or flu syndromes, with priority for pregnant women, hypertensive patients and diabetics in medication adjustment, emergencies and childcare (prioritizing the first consultation).

– Opening of vaccine rooms, according to scale, respecting units with Covid vaccines and other routine vaccines.

– Dressings and procedures.

– Dental care – clinical emergencies, pregnant women and childcare and tongue test.

Afternoon – 1pm to 5pm:

– Testing for Covid-19

– Care of patients with respiratory symptoms, whether Covid or not – only patients with worsening clinical condition will be referred to PAM.

– Dental care – emergencies in respiratory symptomatic patients.

– Urgencies and emergencies – initial assistance with subsequent referral to PAM or HSL.

*Only PSF XVI Bieger Cidade Nova will not have public service, as it is closed for the work of the TeleLucas team. The population of this unit must be assisted at PSFs I and II, in Rio Verde, and pediatric care at PSF VII, in Primaveras.

According to the Secretary of Health, the flu cases identified in the municipality are considered mild, but the isolation for those who contract any strain or flu must be maintained.

“In the morning, the units will be meeting the other demands, with vaccine rooms open, but they will not do any type of testing in the morning. In the afternoon, testing and care for the patient with Covid will be done. The PAM continues to be a reference, but only for cases that are unable to receive care at the PSF”, explained Dr. Fernanda.

teleLucas

To assist with requests, the TeleLucas – medical telecare via WhatsApp – is attending cases with respiratory symptoms. The service is from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm, by numbers (WhatsApp): (65) 99246-2824 and (65) 99236-8222.

“We are reinforcing laboratory tests and medications. We have been able to maintain all this necessary support for patients. On a technical level, this is very important because, in addition to providing care, we need to provide the forms of treatment. We are counting on the support of our primary care professionals, who are making a difference in our care”, highlighted the doctor.

Oversight

The Municipal Security and Traffic Department also adopted measures, together with the other security forces, such as Civil and Military Police, Fire Department and Municipal Guard, to assist in inspections in the municipality.

The focus of the actions will be compliance with the most basic prevention measures, such as wearing a mask correctly, social distance and hygiene of hands and environments in places with greater circulation of people, such as supermarkets and other commercial establishments.

Source: Ascom City Hall/ Aline Albuquerque