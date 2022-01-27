Neymar and Casimiro reverse the logic of Netflix debut

The streaming world is different. The concept of exclusivity, or even cross-platform restrictions, makes less and less sense. On the contrary, companies are betting on the potential of streamers, especially those linked to games and e-sports, which move thousands of people in their lives, to promote series and championships. On Tuesday (25th), the Netflix the documentary premiered “Neymar – The Perfect Chaos”.

In an unprecedented way, the day before, streamer Casimiro, known in the world of games, broadcast the episode on Twitchplatform of amazon, which competes directly with Netflix through Prime Video. The release took place after Casimiro started a campaign to react to the content, which was soon released by Netflix and directly by Neymar turning into a marketing action. More than 510 thousand people watched the broadcast simultaneously, a record for the platform and also for Casimiro.

Gauls, NBA and F1

the streamer Gauls, also the protagonist of several records on Twitch, became an example of innovation in broadcasts. Last year, he started a partnership with NBA in the exhibition of some games of the basketball season that was renewed for the second phase. In November, another unprecedented feat, the transmission of F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix on your channel. And this week, in partnership with the former player RonaldoGauls announced that it will broadcast the Carioca Championship. In a recent interview for Forbes Brazilthe former professional Counter-Strike player, explained the strength of the connection between games and other segments, which justifies the success that actions of this type have had in lives.

“Esports are increasingly present in the lives of Brazilians at different ages and reaching different generations. The audience for electronic games in Brazil is almost 20 million people. We are working to extend the streaming connection by integrating with ‘traditional’ sports. With this, brands bet and see opportunities to reach this new audience”, he explains.

The segment mentioned by Gaules and from which Casimiro also originates, e-sports, is expected to move US$ 2 billion by 2030, according to NewZoo. Also according to Gaules, it is essential to take into account the strength of the community and fans in electronic games. “What I have achieved so far is the result of hard work and a community, the Tribe, which has been with me since the beginning. We are working hard to make it grow and looking for opportunities that would not have been possible if our work had not been recognized by the masses”, explained Gaules.