Nicole will be accused of being an accomplice of Barbara

Nicole (Ana Baird) will not be spared the fury of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​in Um Lugar ao Sol. it from Erica (Fernanda de Freitas). The redhead will be shaken when she hears her father’s truths in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The pampered will have even hired a hacker to create a fake profile of the stepmother on a dating site. The patriarch of the Assunção family will believe the lie and shoo the woman out of the house.

He will be devastated, thinking he was deceived by the personal trainer, until Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will tell his grandfather the whole truth. Rebeca’s daughter (Andrea Beltrão), tired of being the new target of gossip for having had sex with Breno (Marco Ricca), will instigate chaos in the family.

Santiago will release the dogs with Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond), but will also be left for Nicole in scenes that are scheduled to air from next Monday (31) .

The redhead will know everything this week, and even so, she will decide not to tell her father anything. In fact, it is through her that the gossip will reach the businessman’s ears – the voice actress, a gossip, will reveal the plot to Cecília.

The comedian will be shaken by the harsh words she will hear from the “boss” of Redeemer. Still, after all this confusion, she won’t hold her tongue and will gossip again when she tells her niece that Barbara tried to commit suicide by throwing herself in front of a car in scenes that will air next week.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28. Previously, A Place in the Sun would end on March 12.

