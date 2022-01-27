No forgotten money? Learn to make extra money in early 2022 | Economy

pixbay Real banknotes

The explosion of access to the Central Bank’s website earlier this week by those seeking to check if there was “forgotten” money in the banks showed how Brazilians are thirsty for extra money to supplement their income.

With double-digit inflation, high unemployment and increasingly expensive electricity and gas bills, every dollar is welcome. Even more so at the time of traditional beginning of the year expenses, such as IPVA, IPTU and school supplies.

The BC consultation system was temporarily suspended due to high demand. But that’s not the only way to find a quick way out of getting money. Workers who received an average of two minimum wages per month in 2020 may be eligible for PIS/Pasep withdrawals if they meet certain requirements, for example.

There is also the possibility of joining the FGTS birthday withdrawal. And, if you fell into the fine mesh of the Income Tax, it is worth speeding up the solution of pending issues to receive the refund, if you are entitled to it.

The finance professor at the Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA) and investment analyst André Massaro recalls that there are financing options, but warns of the long-term risks.

“Credit is never the ideal solution to a financial problem. It is like a pain reliever. It will not cure the disease, but it relieves the pain momentarily, which can cause problems later on”, explains Massaro.

For him, the most important thing is to make a plan. But if the budget is tight, there are other alternatives to increase revenue under our eyes. He cites the possibility of renting a room in the house or even objects, such as tools and bicycles, via specialized platforms.

“There is a chance to turn idle resources into money. They are things that the person already has and that can be given to other people.”

Below is a guide to quickly raising funds to help pay for next month’s bills.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Anniversary withdrawal is a method of redeeming FGTS resources. It allows the worker to withdraw a portion of the FGTS in the month of his/her birthday. By December 2021, 17.9 million workers had opted for this modality, with total withdrawals of R$21.1 billion.

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Before requesting the redemption, the worker must check the account balance in the FGTS App or through the website www.caixa.gov.br/extrato-fgts, informing the CPF or the NIS (Social Registration Number, also called PIS/Pasep). or NIT). You need to register if you don’t already have one.

After checking the balance, the worker must opt ​​for the birthday withdrawal option in the application and request the redemption. Another option is to go to a Caixa branch.

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The withdrawal is available for three months, starting on the first working day of the worker’s birthday month. The total amount to be withdrawn is a percentage ranging from 5% to 40% of the Fund balance

But whoever joins the birthday loot loses the right to redeem the funds in case of dismissal without just cause, starting to receive only the fine on the FGTS balance.

Redemption of PIS/Pasep

The Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) are tax contributions made by companies and public bodies, aimed at professionals in the private and public sectors.

The objective is to finance the payment of unemployment insurance, allowance and participation in the income of these entities.

The government last week released a consultation for workers who want to know if they are entitled to the benefit.

This year’s payments start to be made on February 8 to professionals in the private sector, through Caixa, and on February 15 to public servants, through Banco do Brasil.

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS/PASEP?

You must meet the following criteria:

Have been paid for at least 30 working days in 2020

Have worked with a formal contract in 2020

Have received, on average, up to a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020

Be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least five years

That your employer has updated your data in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais)

How to check the value of PIS/PASEP?

To have access to the Salary Allowance information in the Digital Work Card, it is necessary for the worker to update the application, then access the Benefits and Salary Allowance tab, to check the amount, day and bank of receipt.

The download is free from the App Store and Play Store virtual stores, or from the gov.br portal. To obtain the digital document, the worker will need the CPF number and must create an authenticated account on the gov.br portal.

You can also download the app from the box’s website.

Income Tax Refund

More than 240,000 taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh in recent years, due to inconsistencies in their Income Tax returns, but who settled the pending issues with the Revenue, can consult the residual lots of IR refunds for Individuals (IRPF).

To find out if you have something to receive, go to the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then “Consult the Refund”. Then, click on the start button and enter your CPF.

If you identify any pending in the declaration, you can rectify it, correcting the information that is wrong.

The next batch of refund will be paid on January 31 this year. More than BRL 280 million will be returned to taxpayers on that day.

Miles sales

How do I earn and sell miles?

Air miles are granted by companies to registered customers in return for flying with the company. Distance travelled, cabin class and fare value are some of the factors that influence the amount of miles to be earned.

However, although many use them to guarantee discounts on upcoming trips and other services, it is also possible to use them in another way, including selling them.

To be able to sell them, it is necessary to transfer the points to a loyalty program. There are several specialized and safe sites to carry out transactions. Points earned from credit card purchases can also be converted into miles and then sold.

How to convert miles into cash?

Some loyalty programs also offer a cashback option, that is, converting points into money sent directly to the customer’s bank account. There is information on airline websites.

detachment groups

You know that outfit that doesn’t fit you anymore or the toy your child doesn’t use anymore? Advertising them on websites or detachment groups is a solution to raising money and still making room in the closet.

In general, you need to be invited to join these groups, either on WhatsApp or Facebook. The dynamics are similar. Photos are posted with products sold and prices. Anyone interested starts a negotiation.

It is common for groups to be divided by age (clothes for children up to 5 years old, for example) or even by neighborhood, to facilitate delivery.

Room or apartment rental

Another option that can become a quick solution to earn extra money is the rental of properties or rooms for the season, as in AirBnb-style platforms.

To become a host, you must register on the company’s website or app (available on the Play Store and App Store). Registration is subject to approval and other platform requirements.

There are other platforms specifically focused on room rentals, such as WebQuartos and RoomGo.

It is also possible to rent objects, such as tools or your bicycle that is parked in the garage.

opinion polls

There is also the possibility of opinion poll sites, which usually pay a small amount of money for each participation. It is common for companies specialized in the evaluation of services, services and products to provide this type of service, with different criteria for obtaining points.

Most of these sites, such as Toluna, GlobalTestMarket and The Panel Station, work by accumulating points, obtained through surveys, and can be converted into cash by PayPal (which requires registration on the site), or, in some cases, used as discount coupons on other platforms.