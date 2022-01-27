No Return Home had a “therapy session” for stars

the director of Spider-Man: No Return Home, Jon Wattsrevealed more behind-the-scenes details from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In an interview given to Varietythe filmmaker spoke about the feeling of “gratitude” he had when facing the job of directing the most ambitious film of the hero ever made, as well as the climate of “therapy session” that took over the feature with the reunion of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

“We sat in folding chairs, in a circle, and read the script together. I had talked to everyone separately, but got everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man represented to them. — that was exciting to me. We’ve only had three actors play the hero in movies, and each has been through so much onscreen and off. It was like a therapy session for Spider-Man.”recalled Watts.



The director continued: “Since we had a lot of work ahead of us, when we shot the first scene with everyone, it was great to be able to step back and watch the crew watching the performance like watching a movie. You’re capturing more than one scene; you’re watching it. to a once-in-a-lifetime event”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home continues in theaters in Brazil, and has already grossed more than US$ 1.6 billion at the box office around the world. The feature should arrive later this year in the catalog of HBO Max.

