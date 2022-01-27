Now official: realme 9 Pro series has 5G support confirmed with Dimensity 920 chip

Update (01/26/2022) – EB

realme Global released a cryptic video yesterday on Facebook giving some clues about the realme 9 Pro line processor, which will be a Dimensity and today it is finally announcing that the entire series will have 5G support and which chip will be present in the realme 9 Pro Plus





26 Jan



26 Jan

As you can see below, the realme 9 Pro Plus will have MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 processor, being one of the first smartphones in the world with this chip that promises to bring several improvements to the smartphone such as 5G support, improved photo processing and superior performance play, plus more energy efficiency.

Dimensity 920 was announced in August 2021 by MediaTek with 6nm lithography, integrated 5G modem and 8 cores: 6 Cortex-A55 clocked up to 2 GHz and Cortex-A78 clocked up to 2.4 GHz. The GPU is quad -core Mali-G68. The new chip should deliver 9% more performance than its predecessor: the Dimensity 900.





26 Jan



25 January

The processor also has support for two SIM cards, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, 120 Hz screens and a 108 MP camera, although realme has not confirmed the other specifications of the realme 9 Pro Plus. realme is expected to present the realme 9 Pro series at a global event to be held in February, when all specifications of all models are expected to be fully revealed.

Original article (01/25/2022) It’s coming: Realme 9 Pro has confirmed announcement date with Dimensity 920 chip

The realme 9 Pro has already had some specifications revealed in leaks and today the manufacturer is finally confirming its announcement date for tomorrow (26). The confirmation came through a video published by the official account of realme Global on Facebook.





24 January



21 January

The video shows a cinema projector with the number 9 in reference to the line that must surely have advanced camera features. There is also a riddle in the description where it reads in direct translation: If _G+D9__=Speed ​​of Light

and D = Dimension

Question: What will empower #Serierealme9Pro? Find out tomorrow. In this way, we can complete the puzzle as “If 5G+D920=Speed ​​of Light”, as the D references the MediaTek processor, which has already been indicated in previous leaks. The device should still have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, plus 5GB of virtual RAM.

Also, the realme 9 Pro is expected to have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz, 33W charging support. The fingerprint sensor must be mounted on the side of the power button. The camera system should consist of a 16 MP front sensor and triple rear camera with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor, which will give the smartphone the ability to record videos. in 4K at 60FPS.

