Nuns open online cannabis-based store

Nuns make products from cannabidiol, a substance found in marijuana (photo: Reproduction/Sisters of the Valley)

A group of nuns announced the opening of an online store of handcrafted cannabis-based medicinal products. The case happened in Mexico.

THE Sisters of The Valley Mexico an arm of the organization founded in California, United States, in 2014, by Sister Kate. The association drew the world’s attention for its work on medicinal plants, especially those derived from marijuana. The group does not declare itself as a religious association and mixes spirituality, environmentalism and feminism with the habits of nuns.

Formed by women of different cultures, origins and religions, the association is dedicated to the cultivation of marijuana for the manufacture of medicines derived from the plant, in addition to training women for the industry and having connections with social issues through activism.

The Mexican version of the group emerged in 2018, after sisters Camilla and Luna, who were already linked to the debate on the use of medical cannabis in Mexico, took their vows at the farm where the organization operates in the United States and prepared to start the project. in your country of origin.

In addition to selling cannabis-based products, the Sister of The Valley Mexico It also sells natural products such as mushroom coffee, incense, sage and natural soap.

Products based on cannabidiol (CBD) – a substance found in the plant and used for therapeutic purposes – are currently sold and shipped to Mexico from the group’s headquarters in California. The association is still working to legally market cannabis-based products grown on Mexican lands.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira