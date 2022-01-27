Nutritionists rebut Maíra Cardi and guarantee that “bread doesn’t make you fat”

Maíra Cardi’s comment on bread consumption continues to generate heated discussions about food. Last Sunday (23/1), the coach and influencer published a video where she scolds her husband Arthur Aguiar, confined to BBB22, for eating bread: “You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body,” she said. Based on the speech, experts clarify whether there are dangers in the consumption of food composed of flour, water, salt and yeast.

The discrimination of white bread is mainly because it is a simple carbohydrate – a compound that contains sugars, mainly glucose. However, food has its nutritional value and, when consumed within a balanced eating plan, accompanied by physical activities, it can be a good source of energy for the body.

According to the nutritionist at metropolises Thaiz Brito, no single food has the potential to guarantee weight loss or lead to weight gain. What gets fat is when there is a large amount of consumption of any food. Therefore, bread only becomes a villain when it exceeds the recommended caloric rates without the body spending what was consumed.

“Bread can be present in meals, as long as consumption is balanced and accompanied by physical activities. The nutritional value of the food is approximately 135 to 140 calories per 50g. In its composition there is also, on average, 4g of proteins, such as gluten”, explains Brito.

The expert considers Maíra Cardi’s comment unfair, after all, bread is one of the most democratic foods, and it has been present at the table of millions of people daily, since when the Egyptians discovered the mixture. In addition, its high energy level is great for athletes or children, who expend a lot of energy every day.

The important thing is not to get carried away by categorical and often unfounded definitions, and Brito guides people to pay attention to radicalism.

“It is necessary to be very careful in speeches that discriminate a certain food, as several can be perfectly fitted into a healthy eating plan. If bread brings pleasure and improves adherence to the patient’s diet, the nutritionist can recommend it”, says the nutritionist.

Nutritional terrorism

Nutritionist Daniel Cady, husband of singer Ivete Sangalo, took a stand against the coach on social media and accused her of her attitude of “nutritional terrorism”. In the video, he appears eating a piece of bread while criticizing Maíra to netizens and recommending that people seek a healthy lifestyle without radicalism and paranoia.

“Jokes aside, nutritional terrorism is increasingly present here on the internet, at home, in clinics and offices. For many people, eating has become stressful and guilt-ridden, a love-hate relationship with food. This unbridled search for the perfect aesthetic and rapid weight loss ends up making people sick in the body and head,” he said on Instagram.

recommendations

According to nutritionist and professor Carolina Vogado, a good way to include bread consumption in the diet is to do so with other sources of protein and fat, such as eggs, chicken, protein spreads, olive oil or avocado, for example. They can also be replaced with homemade or wholegrain versions.

“Wholegrain breads tend to be considered healthier, as they will have a higher fiber content in their composition, as well as vitamins and minerals lost in breads made with refined flours”, guarantees Vogado.

The specialist also recommends breads with natural or longer fermentation, as the options tend to have better digestibility, and are also more interesting for consumption. However, it calls for attention, as some people should have more moderate carbohydrate consumption, such as patients with diabetes mellitus, for example.

“Everyone can consume. Even if the patient has some comorbidity, it is possible to include bread or other foods that are sources of carbohydrates in the food plan, as long as the patient’s blood glucose levels and the time of treatment are observed”, he guides.

Carolina ends up recommending that everyone look for a good nutritionist so that an adequate follow-up of food can be done individually. And like nutritionist Brito, she emphasizes: “No! Bread consumption does not make you fat!”