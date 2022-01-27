‘O Caso Celso Daniel’: Contradictions in the death of the mayor of Santo André become a documentary series by Globoplay | TV and Series

Mayor Celso Daniel was assassinated in January 2002 in a crime that took the country by surprise. The case was one of the most talked about at the time and turns and moves again in the face of so many contradictions that emerged during the investigations.

Exactly 20 years later, the different versions of the politician’s death are told in the new Globoplay documentary series, “O Caso Celso Daniel”.

With eight episodes, the project that started in 2017 premieres this Thursday (27). Two chapters will be available each week. Watch a teaser below.

Watch the teaser of the series ‘O Caso Celso Daniel’

The documentary series aims to show the facts from characters relevant to the story such as family members, party colleagues, journalists, lawyers, as well as delegates and prosecutors.

“Our focus was to clarify and assemble a story that tells the real facts, the official facts and the experiences lived by the characters”, says producer Joana Henning. She is also CEO of Estúdio Escarlate, the production company that developed the series in partnership with Globoplay.

Initially, the idea was to make a film, but over time the project was adjusted until it became a documentary series.

“We are faced with a very passionate story, with a lot of pain, in addition to the death of a dear person, of an admirable public manager, in addition to also facing sensitive Brazilian political engineering”, Joana continues.

“It’s a huge responsibility. Our search is for information above opinion”, says the producer.

In addition to great records of the 2002 coverage, the production also uses resources such as reenactments and animations to recreate moments based on testimonials and interviews.

“The great merit is to show the facts very accurately, in different ways, whether through interviews with the protagonists of the story and investigation, with family, partners and political opponents”, says Erick Brêtas, Director of Digital Products and Services from Globe.

The executive also highlights the investment in the documentary genre by streaming.

Between 2022 and 2024, Globoplay should launch around 30 titles, which are added to the series about the singer Nara Leão and the Celso Daniel case launched this month.

“As a platform, we are opening space for Brazilian documentarians. We are very proud, because documentary is a very important genre. A society that consumes documentary is a more informed society“, defends Bretas.

The PT politician was one of the great charismatic leaders of the ABC region. Son of Bruno José Daniel, former mayor of Santo André, he entered politics after studying philosophy and graduating as an engineer.

Celso was elected mayor of Santo André in 1988 and took office the following year. Then he was federal deputy for São Paulo and returned to the mayor of his hometown in 1997. He was in office when he was assassinated.

The mayor was a figure respected by PT members, as shown in the documentary with the participation of José Dirceu, former national president of the party, and Gilberto Carvalho, communication secretary of Santo André and later chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. .

Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Mara Gabrilli and Eduardo Suplicy are also among those interviewed.

According to the São Paulo Public Ministry, Celso Daniel was killed because he discovered the collection of bribes and tried to stop it. The deviations would supply the party’s “slush fund”, according to prosecutors. However, for the police, the politician was killed in a common crime.

With so many contradictions and different views, the documentary doesn’t have just a single voice that drives the story throughout the episodes. It is the interviews with the main characters that create the thread of the narrative.

There were more than 100 hours of interviews, with 50 people involved with the case or with Celso, of which 30 appear in the documentary.

Bruno Daniel, brother of the mayor of Santo André, is the first testimony and participation is relevant throughout the chapters.

The interview featured in the documentary lasted an entire day, and the team had already met with the university professor two years earlier for initial conversations.

“The interviews with the family members were the most difficult, because we faced great emotion on their part”, says director Marcos Jorge, known for the film “Estômago” (2007).

“It’s certainly one of the most important sides of the story, it’s very emotional to hear.”

He also highlights the emotion in the participation of his ex-wife, Miriam Belchior, who was also a former Minister of Planning, and of the widow and sociologist Ivone de Santana.

“We have a human wealth that adds an extra layer to the documentary. It’s not just a ‘true crime’, it’s fascinating characters you’ve followed for 20 years. I think the audience will feel that.”

‘Banana peels’ everywhere

Explaining such a complex story is not an easy job, even when you have eight 50-minute chapters. But the divergences of information and paths gave the team an extra boost.

In conversation with journalists, producer Joana Henning recalls a meeting in which the risk of falling into “banana peels” and the passionate versions surrounding the case were discussed.

“I remember answering that we were clearing an entire banana plantation… Precisely the encounter with these banana peels that motivated the team to go after unmanipulated information about the case”, he explains.

“We’ve always tried to ponder when the excitement of curiosity couldn’t flirt with dishonest sensationalism, but should flirt with the interesting curiosities of history.”

Joana also responds about the possibility of excerpts from the documentary being taken out of context, even more so this year with elections in the second semester.