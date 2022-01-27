Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for R$ 3,599

Samsung made official during the first half of this month the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in Brazil, a device that was launched after a series of rumors and comes with the proposal to win over users who do not intend to invest in one of the three other variants of this line of products. South Korean devices.
The version announced in Brazil is equipped with the Exynos 2100 platform with 6 GB of RAM and high quality construction, including on its front a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution that updates at a frequency of 120 Hz, set ideal for both gaming and streaming consumption.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrived with a suggested price of R$ 4,499, but it is currently possible to find it from BRL 3,599.90 on Amazon — a discount of R$ 900 — in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage in black.
In addition to this offer, the device can also be purchased for R$ 4,049.10 in American stores for payment by bank slip or receive R$ 449.90 in cashback when choosing to purchase with installments up to 15 times on the credit card through the Ame app. Digital.
- This offer is valid for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version in black, white, violet and green.
(Updated January 26, 2022 at 2:40 pm)