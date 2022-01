The increase in tension between Russia and Ukraine impacted the negotiation of oil prices this Wednesday (26).| Photo: Petrobras Agency.

Crude oil is traded higher on Wednesday (26) with barrel prices surpassing US$ 90 for the first time since 2014. Trading in the commodity is impacted by geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine. The financial market fears that an eventual conflict between the countries could affect the distribution of gas and oil from Russia to the rest of Europe.

On Tuesday (25), US President Joe Biden even said he is considering imposing personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin if Ukraine invades. In addition, the Middle East also faces a conflict. Yemen’s Houthi movement launched a missile attack last Monday (24) against a base in the United Arab Emirates.

With the recovery of the economy, the values ​​of oil were already heated. Today, around 2:20 pm, Brasília time, the price of the March contract for Brent crude was up 2.38%, trading at US$ 90.30. The same-month WTI contract rose 2.52%, with a barrel quoted at US$ 87.67 a barrel. WTI passed the $86 mark for the first time since 2014.