Olavo de Carvalho is buried in the US at a funeral with Allan dos Santos and Ernesto Araújo

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Olavo de Carvalho is buried in the US at a funeral with Allan dos Santos and Ernesto Araújo 10 Views

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • BBC News Brazil Special Envoy to Petersburg, Virginia

Ernesto Araújo at Olavo's funeral

Credit, Mariana Sanches

photo caption,

Former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo (center) was one of those present at the funeral of Olavo de Carvalho

In a cemetery of simple tombstones surrounded by flags of the United States, the writer Olavo de Carvalho, who died at the age of 74, was buried at 4 pm this Wednesday (26/1).

Before that, over the course of an hour, Olavo was laid to rest, with a closed casket, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia (USA), where he lived for nearly two decades.

A blue tent was set up to shelter the gifts from the sun and wind at the site. In addition to family members of the writer and considered a “guru” of the Jair Bolsonaro government, former Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, Brazilian Ambassador to the US Nestor Forster, and Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos, against whom an extradition request has been issued, attended the ceremony. by the STF. All were followers of Olavo’s philosophical and political ideas.

The ceremony, accompanied from a distance by the report, was conducted by Father Gino Rossi, religious leader of St. Joseph Church, which Olavo used to attend. In addition to praying, those present sang Catholic songs.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Palmeiras celebrates Copinha and victory against Ponte in Paulistão – Football

THE palm trees is in a state of grace with its fans. the day after …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved