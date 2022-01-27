Olavo de Carvalho is buried in the US at a funeral with Allan dos Santos and Ernesto Araújo

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

BBC News Brazil Special Envoy to Petersburg, Virginia

January 26, 2022, 19:47 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Mariana Sanches photo caption, Former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo (center) was one of those present at the funeral of Olavo de Carvalho

In a cemetery of simple tombstones surrounded by flags of the United States, the writer Olavo de Carvalho, who died at the age of 74, was buried at 4 pm this Wednesday (26/1).

Before that, over the course of an hour, Olavo was laid to rest, with a closed casket, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia (USA), where he lived for nearly two decades.

A blue tent was set up to shelter the gifts from the sun and wind at the site. In addition to family members of the writer and considered a “guru” of the Jair Bolsonaro government, former Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, Brazilian Ambassador to the US Nestor Forster, and Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos, against whom an extradition request has been issued, attended the ceremony. by the STF. All were followers of Olavo’s philosophical and political ideas.

The ceremony, accompanied from a distance by the report, was conducted by Father Gino Rossi, religious leader of St. Joseph Church, which Olavo used to attend. In addition to praying, those present sang Catholic songs.

About 30 people attended the ceremony. None of them wore a mask.

Credit, João Fellet/BBC Brazil photo caption, Considered the ‘guru’ of Bolsonarism, the Brazilian right-wing ideologue died this Tuesday

Before the coffin was lowered into the grave, the wife, children and other funeral guests withdrew from the cemetery and did not accompany when three employees lowered Olavo’s coffin.

“It’s a very emotional moment,” one of the employees explained to the report, saying that part of American families prefer to delegate the moment to professionals to save themselves emotionally.

The grave in which the coffin was deposited was covered with golden plasterboard, a handful of earth and a grass mat. A wreath of flowers was laid on the spot.

Credit, Mariana Sanches photo caption, Olavo de Carvalho was buried at St. Joseph Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia

Olavo died on the night of this Monday, 24/1, after spending ten days in the John Randolph Medical Center hospital. Dealing with kidney and heart problems in recent months, which even took him to Brazil for treatment in the public health system, he was hospitalized on 1/14 and, the next day, his Telegram account informed followers that his philosophy course had been canceled because “the professor was diagnosed with covid and is already recovering”.

Credit, Mariana Sanches photo caption, Funeral service employees lowered Olavo’s coffin to the ground

But Olavo did not improve and came to occupy a bed in the ICU, but did not survive. When reporting the writer’s death, the family did not report the cause of death. Questioned by BBC News Brazil, the hospital refused to confirm the diagnosis or the protocol of care for Olavo, who used to question the severity of the disease.

“Does this mocoronga virus really kill people or does it just help to enter the statistics?”, asked Olavo on his networks a year ago.

He also questioned the effectiveness of measures such as quarantines and masks to contain the spread of the disease, in line with President Bolsonaro’s positions. Considered the ideological leader of the new right who rose to power with Bolsonaro, Olavo maintained an ambiguous relationship with the government.

Before he died, about a month ago, he even complained that “my friends”, such as Araújo, former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and Education Minister Abraham Weintraub, had been removed from the government and claimed that the 2022 election was already lost to Bolsonaro.