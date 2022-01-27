Orphan: Production Needed Tricks to Film Sequel 12 Years Later, Result Left Actress ‘Completely Distraught’

Isabelle Fuhrman was only 12 years old when the film was released, but now, at 23, she will reprise the villain Esther.

Considered one of the most iconic villains in film history, Esther will be back in a prequel, titled The Orphan. Starring Isabelle Fuhrman, the actress was only 12 years old when the film was released, but now, at 23, she will reprise the villain in a prelude, that is, she will have to be even younger than in the 2019 feature. , you imagined that this rejuvenation would be done in CGI, right? But to everyone’s surprise, the film’s actress revealed that makeup effects and forced perspective shooting techniques were used.

“I know how we did it. I know all the tricks and I’m completely distraught, because somehow I’m nine years old again, it doesn’t make any sense,” Fuhrman said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Out of curiosity, the actress also researched whether any other actor in film history has ever reprized a role she played from childhood to adulthood, and found no precedent. “It’s kind of impossible, but we did it. […] And I think that’s what makes the movie work, because you can’t understand how it feels like I’m a kid, but it does. And it’s really scary,” he said.

For those who don’t remember, the character is actually 33 years old, and seems to be in childhood because of a hormonal disorder. On having to do this in reverse, Fuhrman noted, “I was thinking about how I would revisit this role and also convincingly play a child. Because that was the easy part last time, the hard part was looking like an adult. Now it’s being a child.”

The film will follow the origins of Lena Klammer planning her brilliant escape from the Russian psychiatric hospital where she is hospitalized. Upon arriving in the United States, she takes the name Esther in order to become the daughter of a wealthy family. But a sinister event threatens her new life when she is faced with a mother who will do anything to protect her family. In development since early 2020, filming on the project has already begun, with Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You) joining the cast.