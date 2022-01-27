Overseas travel spending falls again in 2021 and is the lowest in 16 years | Economy

The Central Bank reported this Wednesday (26) that Brazilian spending abroad totaled $5.25 billion in 2021.

The result represents a drop of 2.7% compared to 2020, when expenses totaled US$ 5.394 billion.

Last year’s result was also the lowest since 2005when Brazilian spending abroad totaled US$ 4.720 billion.

In December of last year, according to the BC, expenses abroad totaled US$ 784 million, in a scenario of increased spending.

BC figures also show that Travel abroad has not yet recovered to the level before the Covid-19 pandemicwhich began in March 2020.

Data from the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav) show that the first impact of the coronavirus caused a 58% drop in agency earnings between 2019 and 2020 – from R$33.9 billion to R$14 billion. The agencies’ annual revenue in 2021 will only be released by Abav in March.

According to the head of BC’s Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, the appearance of the ômicron variant brings uncertainty about the continuity of the recovery of spending abroad in the short term.

“In 2021, there was a gradual recovery month by month. And, from now on, especially in the short term, the evolution of this account becomes very uncertain due to the risks and challenges caused by the new wave of contagions with the ômicron variant, of Covid-19. 19,” he declared.

In addition to the Covid pandemic, travel is also influenced by the dollar exchange rate.