Palmeiras celebrates Copinha and victory against Ponte in Paulistão – Football

THE palm trees is in a state of grace with its fans. the day after unprecedented title of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, with the right to parade the champions at half-time, the professional team won the black Bridge 3-0 this Wednesday (26), at Allianz Parque, for the 1st round of the Paulistão 2022.

Despite being the opening round, the debut of the team from Campinas, Palmeiras made their second match — the victory against Novorizontino last Sunday, was valid for the 5th round, due to the schedule changed by alviverde participation in the Club World Cup .

The result left the team in the lead of Group C, with six points, three more than Ituano, who won in the round. On the other hand, Ponte has not yet scored in Group D.

The Palmeiras defenders were inspired by the party night. The first goal came after just 8 minutes. After a corner kick, Zé Rafael took the risk and Murilo, who was hired at the beginning of the season, intercepted in the small area and only pushed towards the nets. At 21, it was Gustavo Scarpa’s turn to take a corner, and Luan, at first, extended the score. Goalkeeper Ygor Vinhas was sold in both bids.

Without slowing down the pace of the match, coach Abel Ferreira’s team still managed to score one more goal, in the 27th minute. Rony left at speed, appeared in front of the goalkeeper and kicked hard to score the third and celebrate with his traditional somersault to the delight of more than 17 thousand fans.

Behind on the scoreboard, the Pontepretana team tried to react, but lacked greater creativity in the attack. At the end of the first stage, Lucca kicked in a cross and demanded a good defense from the also recently hired Marcelo Lomba, who until then had not even soiled his fluorescent uniform.

Two games away from the trip to the Club World Cup, Abel tried to save the team and give rhythm to the other players. From there, the team changed the pattern of play. Rony missed two great opportunities and, if it weren’t for the team’s phase, he would have received criticism from the crowd.

The game only got really excited again with the entry of Deyverson, who until then was taking pictures with the fans. The striker had a single chance, but he didn’t take advantage of it. He made a nice dribble and threw himself to get a free kick. Even without goals in the second stage, it was worth the night of celebration and victory at Allianz Parque for the Palmeiras fan.

In the second round, Palmeiras will face São Bernardo, at the Primeira de Maio stadium, on ABC. Also on Saturday (29), Ponte Preta will take Inter de Limeira, at Moisés Lucarelli.

