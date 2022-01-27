Palmeiras is studying setting a fine of more than R$615.5 million in Endrick’s contract

With the title of the São Paulo Junior Cup, the first in the club’s history, and the two individual awards obtained, the palm trees began negotiations behind the scenes with the staff of forward Endrick, 15 years old, for the signing of the first professional contract of the jewel, in July. And as a way to avoid losing the boy to the European market, the negotiations aim to set a fine of more than 100 million euros (about R$ 615.5 million).

Sources heard by THROW! pointed out that the Verdão board is studying a way to increase this amount, a kind of informal ceiling established between Brazilian clubs and player representatives for contract renewals. The general idea is that the European giants would not pay such an amount for a South American athlete, even more so in training.

To give you an idea, it’s just under half of what PSG paid to take Neymar away from Barcelona (the biggest transfer in football history, at 222 million euros).

But when it comes to Endrick, the team’s top scorer in Copinha, elected best player in the competition (even though he was out of two games with Covid-19 and only starting as a starter in two matches) and owner of the most beautiful goal of the dispute, Verdão understands that all caution is little.

Even the market seeing the plans as megalomaniacs.

– Of the ten biggest transfers ever recorded, none involved a player with the characteristics of Endrick, the revelation of a South American club. Even the rich know where to spend money (laughs). But Palmeiras has its motivations and in the end this (fine) is just a bureaucratic detail. When they want, they will sit down and negotiate with the club, which has a very solid physical, technical and financial structure to negotiate in the best possible way – said a businessman heard by the report who did not want to be identified.

according to the L! revealed, Palmeiras already has an offer signal in their hands. Barcelona have shown interest in paying 45 million euros (about R$277 million) in a plan where they would pay half at the time of signing the professional contract and the rest when the jewel turns 18 and can legally move to Europe. During this period, the athlete would stay in Verdão. Endrick and Club do not speak openly about the poll.

But the harassment is much greater. All the European giants were with scouts last Tuesday (25) at Allianz Parque. And the press on the Old Continent has been highlighting the boy and speculating about who will buy his rights. In all countries. Spain, England, France and even Italy and Germany.

The 100 million euros entered the Palmeiras agenda after Flamengo announced that this is the amount of the fine of its main jewel of the base, the midfielder Matheus França, 17 years old, in the renewal of his contract until 2027. The agreement was also revealed in the last tuesday. And the methods of this negotiation will be studied by Alviverde.

Angelo, Santos’ revelation, for example, has a R$ 80 million release clause for the domestic market and 60 million euros (the said R$ 376 million) for abroad.

– The guys (Europeans) grew their eye especially after the goal against Oeste (on bicycle, in the quarterfinals of Copinha). It is having connection from all sides. When they get the numbers they are amazed and then they run to the phone again. But what gives us the guarantee that things will happen as they should is the seriousness and open game we have with Endrick and his father. Everything has always been put into practice. He goes to Europe, aged 18, 19 or 20. But first he will be Palmeiras’ idol. We, he and his father guarantee it. Let’s take it easy. I repeat: things will happen as they should for both sides – said a person from the club to the report.

In fact, not even the salary issue is an obstacle between the sides. The matter is resolved between Palmeiras and Endrick, but the figures are not revealed.

The only point of disagreement is over what percentage Endrick’s father and others around him may have on their rights. Palmeiras works with a 15% transfer margin with their revelations. To have a higher fine with the jewelry, for example, this slice could already be expanded in the negotiations.

But nothing to worry the club. So much so that, according to L! raised, currently the meetings are to define how this integration of the teenager to the main team will work from July. There is consensus that from what was shown in Copinha, he has already proved that he is capable of skipping stages in the youth categories (he was the best athlete in an under-21 tournament at the age of 15).

Endrick’s father had already been informed that the project of coach Abel Ferreira this year is to keep what happened in the pre-season: he would train with the group, but he would be available to the under-20 to compete in youth competitions. More constant entries in the team only from 2023.

At least the fans’ summer dream is over. Abel confirmed that he will not take the young man to the Club World Cup (he even recommended that he travel to Disneyland with his family during the tournament period). Not even what some advisers have advised will be possible. With the change in registration for the competition by FIFA, the Portuguese commander must list the current 27 athletes from the squad to travel to the United Arab Emirates and even those who are not registered will be used in training.

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of Paulistão-2022 by clicking here

> Check out Verdão’s path in the 2022 Club World Cup by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!