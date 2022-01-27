Palmeiras wins Ponte Preta at home by Paulistão

Palmeiras won Ponte Preta in training, this Wednesday (26), for the Campeonato Paulista: 3-0. It was Alviverde’s second victory in the competition, which beat Novorizontino on Saturday (23), 2-0 .

The Libertadores champion decided the game with less than half an hour. One of the debutants of the night, defender Murilo, opened the scoring at 9 min. Luan widened with a nice shot at 9. And Rony scored the third, at 28 min of the initial stage.

With the good result of the 1st half, Abel Ferreira took the opportunity to make many substitutions. And so, midfielder Jaílson also ended up making his debut in the second half, as a defender, a role he also knows.

Who did well: Raphael Veiga played loose

Palmeiras’ creative midfielder said what he came for. He provided a good assist on Rony’s goal, hit from outside the area and created good chances for his teammates.

Who was wrong: goalkeeper Ygor Vinhas was insecure

The Ponte-pretano archer was a little insecure in the match. The second and third goals of Palmeiras cannot be attributed to him alone, but he undoubtedly helped a little by slamming Luan’s shot in and went poorly in Rony’s goal, without closing the angle.

Debutant starts passage with goal

Palmeiras played calmly and commanded the game when, after a corner play, the ball fell to Zé Rafael in the beak of the penalty area. The midfielder hit, the ball bounced off the back inside the area. Murilo, alone, pushed into the net, at 9 min.

Palmeiras makes 2-0 with MUriilo after kick by Zé Rafael

Luan extends it to 22 with a beautiful goal

The defenders were inspired. Scarpa hit the left corner of the attack. The ball crossed the entire area and found Luan on the other side. The beque caught it at first and hit hard and low to make a beautiful goal – even with some help from the goalkeeper.

Luan takes first after corner and extends to Palmeiras

Rony scores third in his 100th game for Palmeiras

Raphael Veiga’s pitch was a snooker shot in the middle of Macaca’s defenders. Ron received it alone and advanced resolutely. Face to face with the goalkeeper, he hit hard, with a plate. The ball still hit the goalkeeper, but it hit the net. It was Rony’s 100th game, who arrived at the club in 2020, wearing an alviverde shirt.

Lomba makes first save at 41

Marcelo Lomba’s first save with the Palmeias shirt took place at 41 min of the 1st half. Fessin disarmed Raphael Veiga and the ball fell to Lucca. The attacker entered the area and hit cross and hard. Lomba swiped for a corner.

Cup champions parade at halftime

The Palmeiras Under-21 team, champion of the São Paulo Cup, paraded with their medals and the cup won on Tuesday (25). As it couldn’t be different, they were greatly applauded, especially the forward Endrick, best player and author of the most beautiful goal in the championship in awards from the Paulista Federation.

Jaílson also makes his debut

Scorer of the first goal, the debutant of the night, safe in the defense, Murilo could say that he had a perfect journey. But at 15 min, with cramps, the beck left the pitch for the entry of midfielder Jaílson, who also knows the position for having played as a defender at Fenerbahce (TUR) between 2019 and 2020.

Palmeiras measures the pace in the second stage, and Abel rotates the team

With the score very favorable, Palmeiras dosed the pace in the second stage, and Abel took the opportunity to rotate the squad. He put Breno Lopes, Gabriel Menino and Gabriel Veron on the field, replacing Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa.

Deyverson is cheered upon entering

Nothing like a title goal to change the crowd’s thinking. Deyverson received a standing ovation when his name was announced to replace Ron late in the game.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 3 X 0 BLACK BRIDGE

Referee: Raphael Claus

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Rafael Tadeu Alves de Souza

VAR: Daiane Muniz dos Santos

Public: 17,662

Income: BRL 773,408.18

goals: Murilo, at 9; Luan, at 22; and Rony, at 28 of the 1st time.

Yellow card: Wesley (Black Bridge)

PALM TREES: Marcelo Lomba; Murilo (Jailson), Luan and Piquerez; Mayke, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Breno Lopes); Dudu (Veron), Rony (Deyverson) and Gustavo Scarpa (Gabriel Menino). Technician: Abel Ferreira

BLACK BRIDGE: Ygor Vinhas, Norberto, Fabio Sanchez, Fabrício and Guilherme Santos, Moisés Ribeiro (André Luiz), Marcos Júnior (Wesley) and Léo Naldin (Matheus Anjos); Fessin, Formiga (Luis Fernando) and Lucca. Technician: Gilson Kleina