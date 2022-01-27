Passenger sues Uber for $63 million for becoming quadriplegic

Uber is being sued by a passenger who stayed quadriplegic in an accident during a run through the app. William Good, a 31-year-old American, is asking the company $63 million in damage. In the lawsuit, Good accuses Uber of negligence and alleges that the ride-sharing platform “failed to properly verify, hire and supervise its driver, resulting in serious, life-changing injuries.”

According to the lawsuit, Good took an Uber ride from work in Boston to his home in Somerville on April 30, 2021. During the journey that would have taken about 15 minutes (according to Google Maps), the driver made a sudden detour and crashed into a parked car. The lawsuit cites that the passenger hit the head in the front seat and immediately suffered paralysis.

Also according to the court document, the driver who was taking Good has a dangerous driving history with more than 20 infractions, including several for “not stopping”. The driver was required to undergo a refresher course. In this scenario, William Good alleges that Uber should not have hired the contributor to its platform knowing that this could result in “a risk to the health, safety and well-being of passengers”.

The lawsuit was filed this past Tuesday (25) in the Superior Court of Suffolk, in the United States, seeking a jury trial and millionaire indemnity to the passenger for serious physical, mental and emotional injuries to the passenger. In addition, Good says the accident caused extraordinary pain and suffering, in addition to permanent disability.

Uber told the The Verge who would not comment on the open process.