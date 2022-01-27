Pastor and gospel singer dies at 56; friends mourn

Pastor and gospel singer Ludmila Ferber died last night at the age of 56. The information was confirmed by friends on social media.

In early 2018, she announced that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer: “This is the time to deeply prophesy the songs that bless so many for all these years,” she wrote on Instagram while having her first chemotherapy session.

Fernanda Brum, Ludmila’s friend and also a gospel singer, lamented the loss on social media: “Mila, my friend, my heart… You were, you are, our friendship, your ministry… There are so many stories and memories that don’t fit in a post, in a photo. We have a life and a legacy. I love you, what you left of learning”.

“I learned a lot from her, my friend, my Mila, rest in peace with our God, friend and savior. We will meet in eternity and she will see the fruits of everything she has planted! Love and tears, gratitude… see you soon and not goodbye.”

Pastor and gospel singer Cassiane also paid tribute to her friend: “Receiving this news… it was heartbreaking! We weren’t made for separation… That’s why the pain!”

“The heart cries… But, 26/01 is the day she could say: I fought the good fight… I finished my race and I kept the faith!”

Matheus Baldi, columnist for splash, was a fan of Ludmila and recalled how the singer marked her life: “I chose this photo because it was from the recording of the album ‘Aliança’ — my favorite of hers — I like all the songs, without exception”.

“This CD was, in fact, one of the most remarkable Christmas gifts I’ve ever received in my life, from my mother. Ludmila, your messages of faith in the form of songs will surpass time.”