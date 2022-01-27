PEC to lower electricity and gasoline should be presented in February

The main bet of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to pass some relevant law in Congress in 2022, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that aims to lower the price of fuel and the electricity bill should be presented in the Senate around 15 February, according to expectations from the Planalto Palace.

The idea is to reduce prices by cutting taxes. There is already an initial version of the draft text, but they are still being studied, for example, the terms and triggers that will trigger the tax reduction. Also under discussion are which taxes will be included in the measure.

Although the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is not directly linked to the discussions of the text, Planalto aides admit that the measure needs to be well formulated, without extremely populist outbursts that put an end to the fiscal responsibility discourse.

But a calculation made by economist Gabriel Leal de Barros, a partner at RPS Capital, at the request of Folha, shows that zeroing federal taxes on fuel and electricity, as Jair Bolsonaro wants, would generate an invoice of almost R$130 billion in waivers of revenue and interest on the public debt.

The text of the PEC is being drafted and should be presented by Alexandre da Silveira (PSD-MG), chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro to be the new government leader in the Senate.

Silveira still needs to officially assume the position of senator, since he is currently an alternate for Senator Antonio Anastasia, who was approved for a vacancy in the TCU (Union Court of Auditors).

In the government calendar, with the return of the parliamentary recess in February, Silveira should be appointed between the 2nd and 3rd, as soon as Anastasia leaves the Senate to take office at the TCU.

Next Thursday (27), Silveira should discuss the PEC for fuels at a meeting at Palácio do Planalto, which will also be attended by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who is responsible for helping to solve the problem of high prices.

Bolsonaro aides admit electoral character

Aides to the president admit that the measure has an important electoral character. They argue that any relevant topic that is discussed in an election year carries with it a political component that needs to be evaluated.

It is with this thought in mind that the political wing of the government believes it will be able to convince Congress to approve the measure. The assessment made by ministers of the Planalto is that no deputy or senator will stop a measure that can directly impact the pocket of Brazilians, that is, help to win or lose votes.

Cuddle in Lira

One of the government’s concerns is to avoid friction with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), since the focus to deal with the fuel issue will now be the PEC, which will begin to pass through the Senate.

At the beginning of the year, Lira —who has been using the fuel agenda as a flag— charged the Senate for the delay in analyzing the proposal that changes the rules for charging ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) and which, according to him, would hold the rise in prices. The measure has already been approved by the House.

“The Chamber dealt with the bill that mitigated the effects of fuel increases. Sent to the Senate, it became an ugly duckling and Geni from the market gang”, wrote Lira, on her social networks.

The following day, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) replied to Lira, saying that he intended to put to a vote a proposal to hold back the rise in fuel prices after the parliamentary recess in February.

Pacheco did not commit to the House proposal and intended to consider a bill that creates a stabilization program for the price of oil and derivatives, approved in early December by the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) of the Senate.

Now, however, with Silveira in charge of the PEC, Pacheco must give space to the text of his Minas Gerais ally, who, behind the scenes of the Senate, is usually presented by the president of the House as “someone who solves”.

accelerated procedure

As with the PEC of the Precatórios, the government intends to speed up some rites of commissions in Congress to ensure that the PEC is appreciated as soon as possible.

There is an expectation on the part of the political wing that the law will be approved by April, when the ministers who will run in the elections will have to leave the government.